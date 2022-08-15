Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Listen to the Major Lightening Strike at CAFMA’s Glassford Hill Communications Site
According to Central Arizona Fire and Medical on Facebook, on August 1st, 2022, at approx. 14:07, CAFMA experienced a major lightning event at their Glassford Hill Communications site. Although the damage was critical, the sound in the video is incredible! Listen in:. The post continues, “it damaged critical equipment, which...
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley
It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona. Showers and thunderstorms have been firing all over the state.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Looking for Hometown Heroes
The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Police Officer Trainee for our January police academy class. Our next testing will be on Saturday, August 20th at 9:00 AM. This is by invitation only. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference...
AZFamily
Yavapai County school resource officer comforts scared girl at an elementary school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start of a new school year can be a scary time for young children, but thanks to the compassion of a school resource officer, one young girl found comfort in being at school. A Facebook post shared by a Daniel Bright Elementary School faculty member...
AZFamily
Flagstaff mayor details plans to protect residents, homes from severe flooding
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mayor of Flagstaff is being honest, saying they need help protecting families and homes from all of the severe flooding happening in the city. The mayor declared a state of emergency three weeks ago to get more money and resources. So Arizona’s Family found out how that money is being used.
SignalsAZ
Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
nhonews.com
Around the Rez: week of Aug. 17
The annual Birdsprings Ranch stop tent camp meeting is Aug. 29-Sept. 1, north of Birdsprings Chapter Dome on Navajo Route 15. Monday and Tuesday’s speaker at the 6:30 p.m. (MST) service is Ransom Taylor of To’likan Worship Center. Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries of Gallup, New Mexico speaks Wednesday and Thursday at the same time. Musicians are from the Birdsprings Skylight Ministries.
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning
PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
SignalsAZ
Men and Women Who Care Hold Joint Event
100 Men Who Care Northern Arizona and Prescott Area Women Who Care are gathering together on August 18, 2022, at The Finn at Touchmark with the goal to support a local non-profit. Each year, both organizations are gathering together to maximize their philanthropic efforts and the public is invited to...
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Weeds and Erosion: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss monsoon weeds and erosion. What should you do about all those unwanted weeds? How can you plant to help control erosion?. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free...
SignalsAZ
Volunteers Needs for Flagstaff Sandbag Filling Stations
Flagstaff community members who would like to volunteer to support residents impacted by Pipeline Fire post-wildfire flooding on the west side of Flagstaff are invited to assist in filling sandbags. Volunteers are encouraged to visit either of the City’s self-fill sandbag stations (locations below) anytime during daylight hours, seven days a week to create sandbags.
prescottenews.com
Finalists Selected for Prescott City Council Vacancy Interviews – City of Prescott
Following an Executive Session on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Prescott City Council selected four (4) finalists for interviews to be conducted during a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23rd at 9:30 a.m. in Council Chambers. A public comment period on the following finalists is now open through 5 pm on Monday, August 22nd:
SignalsAZ
August 15th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many.
SignalsAZ
Sedona Red Dirt Concert Series Returns in September
Every Friday in September the City of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the Red Dirt Concert Series featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona!. Red Dirt Concert Series Fall 2022 schedule:. Friday, September 2: Jeremiah & the Red Eyes/The Reverend Uncle Dan. Friday, September...
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
SignalsAZ
A Wrinkle In Time presented by Prescott Valley Performing Arts
Prescott Valley Performing Arts will be performing A Wrinkle in Time live on stage beginning Friday, August 19 and running through Sunday, August 28 for eight performances. A Wrinkle in Time is the story of sister and brother, Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, who rescue their father from captivity on the planet of Camazotz – and in the process save the universe from the clutches of an evil power called IT. They are aided in their struggles by Calvin O’Keefe, a friend who travels with them across the universe.
myradioplace.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
multihousingnews.com
Wexford Gets $50M for Arizona Development
The project is expected to be delivered in 2024. JLL Capital Markets has facilitated a $49.5 million construction loan for Flagstaff Elkwood, a 224-unit multifamily development in Flagstaff, Ariz. The project is developed by Canada-based Wexford Developments and is expected to be completed in 2024. Flagstaff Elkwood will be composed...
