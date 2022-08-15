Prescott Valley Performing Arts will be performing A Wrinkle in Time live on stage beginning Friday, August 19 and running through Sunday, August 28 for eight performances. A Wrinkle in Time is the story of sister and brother, Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, who rescue their father from captivity on the planet of Camazotz – and in the process save the universe from the clutches of an evil power called IT. They are aided in their struggles by Calvin O’Keefe, a friend who travels with them across the universe.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO