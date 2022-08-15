ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Looking for Hometown Heroes

The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Police Officer Trainee for our January police academy class. Our next testing will be on Saturday, August 20th at 9:00 AM. This is by invitation only. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase

On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
PRESCOTT, AZ
nhonews.com

Around the Rez: week of Aug. 17

The annual Birdsprings Ranch stop tent camp meeting is Aug. 29-Sept. 1, north of Birdsprings Chapter Dome on Navajo Route 15. Monday and Tuesday’s speaker at the 6:30 p.m. (MST) service is Ransom Taylor of To’likan Worship Center. Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries of Gallup, New Mexico speaks Wednesday and Thursday at the same time. Musicians are from the Birdsprings Skylight Ministries.
WINSLOW, AZ
12 News

Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning

PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Men and Women Who Care Hold Joint Event

100 Men Who Care Northern Arizona and Prescott Area Women Who Care are gathering together on August 18, 2022, at The Finn at Touchmark with the goal to support a local non-profit. Each year, both organizations are gathering together to maximize their philanthropic efforts and the public is invited to...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Weeds and Erosion: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss monsoon weeds and erosion. What should you do about all those unwanted weeds? How can you plant to help control erosion?. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Volunteers Needs for Flagstaff Sandbag Filling Stations

Flagstaff community members who would like to volunteer to support residents impacted by Pipeline Fire post-wildfire flooding on the west side of Flagstaff are invited to assist in filling sandbags. Volunteers are encouraged to visit either of the City’s self-fill sandbag stations (locations below) anytime during daylight hours, seven days a week to create sandbags.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 15th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona Red Dirt Concert Series Returns in September

Every Friday in September the City of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the Red Dirt Concert Series featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona!. Red Dirt Concert Series Fall 2022 schedule:. Friday, September 2: Jeremiah & the Red Eyes/The Reverend Uncle Dan. Friday, September...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for August 15th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

A Wrinkle In Time presented by Prescott Valley Performing Arts

Prescott Valley Performing Arts will be performing A Wrinkle in Time live on stage beginning Friday, August 19 and running through Sunday, August 28 for eight performances. A Wrinkle in Time is the story of sister and brother, Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, who rescue their father from captivity on the planet of Camazotz – and in the process save the universe from the clutches of an evil power called IT. They are aided in their struggles by Calvin O’Keefe, a friend who travels with them across the universe.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Wexford Gets $50M for Arizona Development

The project is expected to be delivered in 2024. JLL Capital Markets has facilitated a $49.5 million construction loan for Flagstaff Elkwood, a 224-unit multifamily development in Flagstaff, Ariz. The project is developed by Canada-based Wexford Developments and is expected to be completed in 2024. Flagstaff Elkwood will be composed...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

