Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Fall River Mills on Saturday. Deputies said 25-year-old Maria Little White Swan Riggins of Montgomery Creek died after a head-on crash. The crash happened near Pit...
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead in Highway 299 crash, fire burns 34 acres
Caltrans said Highway 299 is blocked after a crash and vegetation fire in Shasta County. 1 person dead in Highway 299 crash, fire burns 35 acres. Caltrans said Highway 299 is blocked near the Whiskeytown Visitor Center.
actionnewsnow.com
State Route 299 is closed between Rock Creek and Buckhorn Summit due to fatal two-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:45 p.m. UPDATE - State Route 299 is now open with one way traffic control from Rock Creek to Buckhorn summit, said Caltrans. State Route 299 is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle head-on crash with a vehicle fire, according to Caltrans. A big...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Controlled Traffic ] Hwy 299 Is Closed After Head-on Crash Leads to Wildfire
Hwy 299 is closed, according to Caltrans, and a wildfire is spreading after a big rig and an SUV collided head-on just east of the Whiskeytown Lake. The big rig became fully engulfed in fire. Flames spread up the southside of Hwy 299 and along the roadway. Please remember that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in collision near Happy Valley after running into road, police say
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding California Highway Patrol responded to calls Thursday morning of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Highway 273 near Happy Valley Road. Officials with the CHP told KRCR Chief Photographer Adam McCallister that around 5:30 a.m., a Ford sedan was headed south on Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County woman killed in head-on crash near Fall River Mills
FALL RIVER MILLS, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman from Shasta County was killed in an early morning head-on crash on Highway 299 just west of Fall River Mills on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the unidentified woman from Montgomery Creek was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 5 a.m. on Highway 299 near Pit No. 1 Powerhouse Road, when she crossed over the double yellow lines.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
8/18, 1 pm – Fighting the Kennedy Fire Near Whiskeytown Lake
Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Plumbing truck catches fire on Highway 273 in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 17, 6:38 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 273 near Ox Yoke Road in Anderson. Shasta County CAL FIRE officials said their crews are assisting the Anderson Fire Department with this fire. The southbound lanes on Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews lay hose around vegetation fire in Shasta-Trinity National Forest
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:31 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have placed a hose around the Oak Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, according to officials. Crews said the fire has burned about 1 1/2 acres in the Oak Mountain area, south of Iron Canyon Reservoir. Multiple resources, including smoke jumpers and...
krcrtv.com
Redding police on high alert after multiple collisions over weekend
REDDING, Calif. — Over the weekend, RPD responded to multiple collisions around Redding. One vehicle was speeding on Placer Street in downtown Redding trying to turn onto Magnolia Ave. when it crashed into a fence outside Schreder Planetarium Saturday evening. Another collision occurred early Sunday morning when police say...
crimevoice.com
Two burglary suspects interrupted and later arrested
On the night of August 15, a woman called SHASCOM to report that two suspects were burglarizing the shed in her backyard. Their Ford truck was parked on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. The caller was able to provide authorities with a partial license plate from the vehicle, as well as a description of the pair and the direction in which they left the residence.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Redding Fatality Crash Occurs in Underride Accident
Fatal Accident on SR 299 Involves Big Rig Underride. A fatality crash occurred near Redding on August 13 when a semi and motor vehicle collided. The accident happened along eastbound State Route 299 just west of Powerhouse Road in the Fall River Mills area shortly after 5:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the car involved in the collision was found underneath the semi when officers arrived at the scene and caused a fatality.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies use narcan to save 2 lives in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County deputies said they have administered narcan three times this month and have saved two lives. On Aug. 9, Deputy Anoop Ghusar responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Deputies said it appeared the person was overdosing.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest woman following theft of property from Sequoia Middle School
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Redding after stolen property from a local middle school was found in her possession. On Tuesday, employees with the Sequoia Middle School contacted the Redding Police Department School Resource Officer Cameron Hooks regarding the theft of a laptop and other miscellaneous items from a classroom at the school.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon
REDDING, Calif. - At about 7:17 p.m., Redding Police apprehended a suspect in a stabbing incident, said the Redding Police Department. Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim, who identified him as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26, of Redding, said Redding PD. Ault fled the scene on foot.
krcrtv.com
Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service battle increased wildfire threat
REDDING, Calif. — The US Forest Service, much like their partnered agency CAL FIRE, have been busy this week battling the pitfalls of these extreme hot and dry conditions. Thursday provided further proof of that. With temperatures floating around 105 F in Redding, two vegetation fires ignited: the Kennedy Fire in Whiskeytown (started after a vehicle collision on Highway 299) and the Oak Fire near Big Bend (cause not yet known).
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lewiston Fire
Originally Published By: Trinity County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit’s Fire Captain Specialist awarded Medal of Valor
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit’s Fire Captain Specialist Darren Stewart was awarded the California Gold Medal of Valor for his actions during the Carr Fire. CAL FIRE said Stewart was able to take two people away from a fire tornado. Stewart was in his vehicle when...
Comments / 0