Flint, MI

MLive

Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise

Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
FLINT, MI
thelascopress.com

New Restaurant Downtown Teases Taste In Fenton Visitors

UPDATE: Yes, we sometimes make mistakes, Sorry. The Vault Downtown is not expected to open until September. Please accept our apology and we will be sure to double-check our information and announce the correct date as soon as it is announced. But, you can still look in the windows. The...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18

An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
wcsx.com

Enter to Win Tickets to the Michigan Renaissance Festival

Dost thou have the urge to travel to the past? To squire for the bravest of knights? To gorge yourself on huge legs of poultry? If you answered “Yey” to any of those questions, fill out the entry form below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2022 Michigan Renaissance Festival!
HOLLY, MI
WNEM

Back to the Bricks kicks off with Cruise N' Car Show

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) -The official kickoff event for year 18 of Back to the Bricks event will officially be kicked off with the Cruise N’ Car show. From a vintage Ford Roadster to a classic Chevy Impalas -- car lovers from across Michigan headed to Birch Run Speedway to show off their hotrod for the cruise n’ car show.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
flintside.com

Multi-platinum producer Jazze Pha to headline third annual Block Party in Flint

FLINT, Michigan — The third annual Beats x Beers Block Party returns to downtown Flint with a new location and a multi-platinum musical headliner. Kicking off Back 2 The Bricks weekend, the party happens on Thursday, August 18 at the highest level of the J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure (125 W. Kearsley St.) from 7 PM to 11 PM.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Pontiac mural honors city's first Black property owner

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
