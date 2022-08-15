Read full article on original website
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise
Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown
FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
This 1978 Firebird Formula 400, with all original parts, is staying in one Grand Blanc family
FLINT, MI – It’s uncommon to see an “original survivor” at a classic car show. Many of the classic cars on display have had engine upgrades, revamped interiors and newer radios. But this 1978 Pontiac Firebird Formula 400 breaks the mold. It’s never been altered –...
thelascopress.com
New Restaurant Downtown Teases Taste In Fenton Visitors
UPDATE: Yes, we sometimes make mistakes, Sorry. The Vault Downtown is not expected to open until September. Please accept our apology and we will be sure to double-check our information and announce the correct date as soon as it is announced. But, you can still look in the windows. The...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18
An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
MetroTimes
Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday
If you didn’t burn your hands going down the giant slide on Belle Isle as a kid, then you didn’t grow up in Detroit. After being closed for several years during the pandemic, the slide will reopen on Friday, Aug. 19. It’s only open for a limited time...
Ceremony honors Burton police officer as Back to the Bricks Grand Marshal to kick off Rolling Cruise
Flint, MI -- Classic cars lined up Wednesday afternoon on the historic brick road outside of Flint’s Factory One to commemorate Back to the Bricks’ Rolling Cruise with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony honored Burton Police Officer Dalton Christie as this year’s Back to the Bricks Grand...
wcsx.com
Enter to Win Tickets to the Michigan Renaissance Festival
Dost thou have the urge to travel to the past? To squire for the bravest of knights? To gorge yourself on huge legs of poultry? If you answered “Yey” to any of those questions, fill out the entry form below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2022 Michigan Renaissance Festival!
tmpresale.com
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brotherss concert in Detroit, MI Dec 31, 2022 – presale code
We have the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers presale code!! During this Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers pre-sale everyone who has the password has a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see...
WNEM
Back to the Bricks kicks off with Cruise N’ Car Show
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) -The official kickoff event for year 18 of Back to the Bricks event will officially be kicked off with the Cruise N’ Car show. From a vintage Ford Roadster to a classic Chevy Impalas -- car lovers from across Michigan headed to Birch Run Speedway to show off their hotrod for the cruise n’ car show.
WNEM
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
flintside.com
Multi-platinum producer Jazze Pha to headline third annual Block Party in Flint
FLINT, Michigan — The third annual Beats x Beers Block Party returns to downtown Flint with a new location and a multi-platinum musical headliner. Kicking off Back 2 The Bricks weekend, the party happens on Thursday, August 18 at the highest level of the J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure (125 W. Kearsley St.) from 7 PM to 11 PM.
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner
PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
