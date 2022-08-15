This glass house in South Carolina is called a masterpiece by some. See if you agree

Sitting on 118 acres in Aiken, South Carolina, a hidden gem of a residence with unique features has landed on the real estate market for $2.89 million .

One of the cool things about the main “glass” house is that it was modeled after another famous home.

“Built of glass and steel, this contemporary home is a true masterpiece, inspired by the Farnsworth house in Plano Illinois and designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe,” the Realtor.com listing says.





That historical house was built between 1945 and 1951 , while this particular one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom residence was constructed in 2015.

The main house consists of 2,125 square feet and has an abundance of features including:

Luxury kitchen

Open-concept floor plan

“1950s style Knoll furniture”

“Hidden motorized shades”

Fireplace

Huge laundry room

Chic patio

“ It’s such a modern house in a Southern area where you really don’t find that kind of house,” listing agent Thomas Bossard of Carolina Real Estate Co. told Realtor.com.

“When you first walk into it, it’s all glass and steel. So you walk in, and it’s just all open. You’ve got the main foyer, and it’s open to the kitchen.”

The property also has a stunning brick guest house.

“ The brick house is like a studio guesthouse. There are two stoves in there because when there are parties, the caterers can work there instead of inside the [glass] house,” Bossard told Realtor.

There are also two ponds and stables with eight stalls and a barn that also has guest quarters.

Aiken is about 55 miles southwest of Columbia.

