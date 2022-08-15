ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

This glass house in South Carolina is called a masterpiece by some. See if you agree

By TJ Macias
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Sitting on 118 acres in Aiken, South Carolina, a hidden gem of a residence with unique features has landed on the real estate market for $2.89 million .

One of the cool things about the main “glass” house is that it was modeled after another famous home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plWBW_0hIAHvve00
Patio Screen grab from Realtor

“Built of glass and steel, this contemporary home is a true masterpiece, inspired by the Farnsworth house in Plano Illinois and designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe,” the Realtor.com listing says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SueRr_0hIAHvve00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

That historical house was built between 1945 and 1951 , while this particular one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom residence was constructed in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ntgl_0hIAHvve00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

The main house consists of 2,125 square feet and has an abundance of features including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBqoC_0hIAHvve00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

  • Luxury kitchen

  • Open-concept floor plan

  • “1950s style Knoll furniture”

  • “Hidden motorized shades”

  • Fireplace

  • Huge laundry room

  • Chic patio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYcVY_0hIAHvve00
Living room Screen grab from Realtor

It’s such a modern house in a Southern area where you really don’t find that kind of house,” listing agent Thomas Bossard of Carolina Real Estate Co. told Realtor.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ynj7C_0hIAHvve00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“When you first walk into it, it’s all glass and steel. So you walk in, and it’s just all open. You’ve got the main foyer, and it’s open to the kitchen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d4vN_0hIAHvve00
Guest house Screen grab from Realtor

The property also has a stunning brick guest house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyD1K_0hIAHvve00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

“ The brick house is like a studio guesthouse. There are two stoves in there because when there are parties, the caterers can work there instead of inside the [glass] house,” Bossard told Realtor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyExQ_0hIAHvve00
Stable Screen grab from Realtor

There are also two ponds and stables with eight stalls and a barn that also has guest quarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MPUI_0hIAHvve00
Stable Screen grab from Realtor

Aiken is about 55 miles southwest of Columbia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtKw2_0hIAHvve00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

This must-see house in Texas comes with its own cool cavern that's fit for Bruce Wayne

The interior of this Oklahoma house has Zillow Gone Wild in a tizzy. Come see why





#Glass House#Guest House#Brick House#Farnsworth House#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Realtor Com#Bedroom Screen#Realtor Luxury#Fireplace Huge#Chic#Southern#Carolina Real Estate Co#Interior Screen
