Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
The Menu at Martha Stewart’s New Las Vegas Restaurant Couldn’t Be More Perfect
After decades of influencing food culture via her cookbooks, television show(s), and now-defunct magazine, lifestyle queen Martha Stewart is finally opening her first full-service restaurant, and the menu couldn’t be more perfect. Called the Bedford by Martha Stewart, the restaurant opened its doors inside the Paris Las Vegas on...
I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk
When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
Bon Appétit
Everything to Know About Martha Stewart’s New Las Vegas Restaurant
Good news for gambling enthusiasts, the state of Nevada, and Martha Stewart stans like me: Our multitudinous queen opened her first restaurant in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Bedford by Martha Stewart is housed in the Paris casino and takes inspiration from the lifestyle icon’s, well, iconic lifestyle.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Sweet Video of Son Crew Has Fans Obsessed: ‘His Heart Is Pure’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' fans couldn't get enough of videos Joanna posted on Instagram. In one clip, he thanks the ocean and in the other, he helps mom cook.
RELATED PEOPLE
Make the Italian beef sandwich from 'The Bear' like a true Chicago sandwich king
Chef Jeff Mauro makes the classic Italian beef sandwich that was recently popularized by the hit FX series "The Bear."
Classic Stuffed Bell Peppers Hit the Spot No Matter What Time of Year It Is
When it comes to comfort food, stuffed peppers are at the top on my list. I grew up eating this hearty, healthy and deeply satisfying dish and clearly remember loving everything about it. If your garden peppers are ripe and ready (like mine), you should consider using some to make this easy stuffed pepper recipe.
Kate Middleton’s Watermelon Salad Is Going Viral, and People Can’t Get Enough
Living in the Midwest, I see the best (and worst) of all the seasons. Sometimes, we’ll have a crisp, breezy 70°F summer day, and the next day I’m piling ice bags on my neck because the air conditioner can’t keep up with the 101° weather outside. (This has actually happened, and no, it’s not ideal). What’s an easy way to keep cool around here? By making summer salads. It’s true!
Food Network
How to Peel Hard Boiled Eggs
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Hard boiled eggs are essential for making deviled eggs and egg salad sandwiches, plus they make for a satisfying portable snack. But boiling eggs is the easy part. Peeling hard boiled eggs can be frustrating, especially when it takes a long time, or you find yourself removing large pieces of cooked egg white as you go. Here’s how to perfectly peel hard boiled eggs, plus get our top hacks for getting boiled eggs to peel easily.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Kim Kardashian Makes 'After Boat Hair' Look So Chic In Make-Up Free Selfie
If you've not been on Instagram (or TikTok, for that matter) within the last 24 hours, you may be none the wiser to Kim Kardashian's Idaho lake weekend that she has taken with her daughter, North West. Of course, as one does, Kim documented the days' adventures on her IG story, including a super impressive video of her wakeboarding.
Digital Trends
A new take on children’s footwear, from the brand parents are talking about
This content was produced in partnership with Ozznek. With infants and newborns, shoes aren’t functional — after all, they’re not walking anywhere and won’t be for a while. Yet still, you tend to spend more than you might expect on little feet. That continues to be true until they’re toddler-age and beyond. You might spend anywhere from $45 up to $150 for a pair of good shoes, and before you know it, your child will have grown out of them. It’s a real problem, but Ozznek intends to make that an issue of the past.
The Daily South
Soup Beans Are a Beloved Appalachian Staple
For people raised in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, perhaps no meal is more comforting and satisfying, or less expensive and fussy, than a big pot of pintos cooked in the style known as soup beans. Soup beans are not soup, but these slowly simmered beans are soupy, bathed in a...
papermag.com
A Frank Conversation About Where Plus-Size Fashion Is Headed Next
Models often serve on the frontlines of fashion’s size-inclusivity movement. They witness and advocate for change in real time, both in front of and behind the camera. And while their efforts have certainly made industry — and worldwide — noise, change is far from over. I began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream
In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
A "mind-blowing" French pastry, from one easy Trader Joe's hack
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The popular YouTube cooking channel Food Wishes describes it as "the hardest, but also most delicious pastry in the...
Vogue
Bella’s Fallen For The Season’s Chicest Tote
Bella Hadid typically sets her sights on vintage accessories – see her prized limited-edition Louis Vuitton X Richard Prince top-handle and Prada Militare Tessuto Active Nylon shoulder bag – but this season, she’s invested in some of the new – and fast becoming cult – styles on the block.
FOXBusiness
Chipotle releases lemonade-scented candle in a nod to customers who steal the drink
National Lemonade Day is Saturday, August 20, 2022 — and Chipotle is commemorating the day with a new candle: the "Water" Cup Candle. Chipotle announced it would be selling a limited-edition lemonade-scented soy candle that looks just like a Chipotle water cup. The fast-food chain gives out water cups...
Allrecipes.com
Crêpes Suzette
To make the crêpes, combine milk, water, eggs, sugar, and salt in a blender; blend on medium speed until smooth, about 10 seconds. Add flour and blend until smooth, about 5 more seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of the melted butter and orange zest; pulse until incorporated, about 3 (1-second) pulses. Cover blender and place in refrigerator; let rest for 20 minutes.
How to make the perfect chicken shawarma – recipe
Shawarma, an Arabic word thought to come from the Turkish çervirmek, meaning to rotate or spit-roast, is the Levantine cousin of the Greek gyros and the Turkish döner: skewers of sliced or minced meat, turned in front of a vertical grill, and slowly cooked in its own delicious fat until it’s sliced on to your plate. It’s unsurprising that such a clever idea has spread so widely, but each version has its own distinct character, and the shawarma, found from Egypt to Iraq, is quite different from the herby gyros or the more mildly spiced, oniony döner – and different again in every country where it’s popular. The thing that binds them all together, however, is the difficulty in recreating this much-loved street food at home, if one doesn’t live in the vicinity of professionals and, unaccountably, also lacks a metre-long rotating skewer in front of a four-burner gas grill in one’s own kitchen. Happily, I’ve discovered it is indeed possible to get great results without investing in either.
Street-Style Tteokbokki Recipe
42 ounces|1200 grams tteokbokki-style stick-shaped rice cakes. 6 ounces|170 grams pork belly, thinly sliced into 1-inch pieces. Make the sauce: Mix all of the ingredients and ¾ cup|180 ml water in a large mixing bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the...
How To Properly Fold And Store Plastic Grocery Bags
Keeping that abundance of pesky plastic grocery bags under control is one of life's little stressors. Well, stress no more, because we have some tips for you!
Comments / 0