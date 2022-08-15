Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
Another big man off the board.
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton.
Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap.
"We will tinker with the roster here and there," Fitterer stated a couple of weeks ago. "Obviously, we want our guys here to feel comfortable; we like the guys that are here. But if there's an opportunity to add, we'll do that. I think if you're asking specifically, I think we'd look at defensive line. Maybe a big body in the middle, maybe another pass rusher. We like the roster where it's at."
Some key names that are still available on the free agent market include: Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib, Takk McKinley, Linval Joseph, Brandon Williams, Dee Ford, and Pernell McPhee.
