Stage two water restrictions continue in San Juan

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 3 days ago

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan Utilities Department announced a stage two water conservation is in effect as water levels in the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs reached below 25 percent.

Public water systems across the Rio Grande Valley remain at a stage two water restriction. The restriction will be in effect until the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports positive increases of water levels in the international reservoirs.

Residents and businesses are required to comply with the regulations, restrictions on non-essential water use and agricultural use of irrigation water.

Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season

San Juan residents are required to limit landscape irrigation with hose-end or automatic sprinklers to Tuesdays and Fridays for those in sector one. People residing in sector two are limited to landscape irrigation on Mondays and Thursdays.

Both sectors are allowed to irrigate landscape only from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on their respective dates.

The public is allowed to wash vehicles at commercial car washes or at their residence on the respective sector irrigation days.

The city’s goal is to reduce 7.5 percent of their daily water demand.

