Read full article on original website
Related
pvtimes.com
Armed man arrested at Pahrump bar after allegedly posing as undercover DEA agent
A man who allegedly posed as a Drug Enforcement Agency officer was taken into custody after reports of him displaying a handgun on the countertop of a local bar. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 13, when deputy Cory Buendicho was dispatched to the Hubb Bar located at 3720 W. Bell Vista for a person with a gun, according to a sheriff’s office report.
How should Nevada hand count ballots? Nye County, state election officials disagree
During the meeting last week, Wlaschin said the average number of registered voters in jurisdictions across the country that solely hand count ballots is typically fewer than 800. The post How should Nevada hand count ballots? Nye County, state election officials disagree appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 0