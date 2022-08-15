ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Porsche’s ‘F1nally’ Trademark Application Hints at Upcoming F1 Entry

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njTy2_0hIAH7Jv00 f1nally.com, DPMA, Getty

Former Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess already spilled the beans: Porsche and Audi are set to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 . So far, we don’t know much about what those entries will look like. A venture between Red Bull and Porsche is apparently in the works, but details are forthcoming. In the meantime, a German trademark registration from the Stuttgart automaker and a strangely named website give us a glimpse of the company’s plans.

In a trademark application filed Aug. 10, formally registered Monday and first spotted by CarBuzz , Porsche has called dibs on the word “F1nally,” a not-so cryptic way of saying the brand is, at last, returning to F1. Currently, the word has not been trademarked in the United States or the U.K.; however, the domain f1nally.com was registered on March 19 of this year. Visiting the page displays the following message in plain text: “Hi. This is not Porsche. I am an iOS app. I’ll be done someday.”

Yup, definitely not Porsche. For sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQjVc_0hIAH7Jv00
The website f1nally.com’s landing page. f1nally.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9ckL_0hIAH7Jv00
The German trademark application. DPMA

The brand’s return to F1 has been reported as part of a wider push by the VW Group to enter the racing series. Volkswagen is also reportedly interested in getting its Audi brand into the sport, although details of that plan are even hazier than Porsche’s. Previously, Audi seemed very interested in buying out the McLaren team as a way to enter F1. McLaren wasn’t interested in selling , though.

Outright adding new teams is something the current stable of F1 franchises is unlikely to accept. Spearheaded by Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, many of the current teams say they aren’t open to new entries . They doubt any potential new outfits would add value to the sport. This is why the Andretti family’s hopeful entry is facing such an uphill battle, and why a brand like Audi might want an easier way in than making a whole new team.

Porsche’s entry is a different story, though. The Porsche brand has a history in the sport and Red Bull is looking for somebody to brand its new engines once regulation changes arrive in 2026. That’s also around the time its low-key partnership with Honda comes to a close. The Stuttgart automaker could very feasibly get a stake in Red Bull powertrains and its impressive new facilities, as well as its name on the team. The company has, after all, made a prototype hybrid F1 engine relatively recently.

With Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner discussing the deal publicly , it’s possible things are progressing steadily behind the scenes. This latest trademark registration only adds fuel to the fire.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor First Test: Absolutely Awesome

From the driver's seat of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, a pond looks like a puddle, a boulder field looks like a gravel road, and a Mitsubishi Mirage looks like a speed bump. This $70,095 off-road colossus—it's 85.7 inches wide and has 37-inch-tall tires—bounds across the gnarliest terrain and towers over traffic with an air of invincibility that shrinks everything in its path. Objects in the windshield are larger than they appear when you're riding this high, literally and metaphorically.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Christian Horner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1 Engine#Trademark#Vehicles#Upcoming F1 Entry#Dpma#Red Bull#German#F1nally Com#The Vw Group
Autoweek.com

1988 Honda Accord Sets All-Time-High Junkyard Treasure Odometer Record

I've been searching car graveyards for interesting stories of automotive history for 15 years now, documenting 2,296 discarded vehicles along the way, and all that time I've kept my eyes open for impressively high odometer readings. For several years now, Mercedes-Benz has owned the top three spots on my personal Junkyard Odometer Championship standings, with Honda sitting at #4 with a 513,519-mile 1988 Accord. As of this week, however, this discovery in a Denver-area self-service yard has vaulted Honda to the top of the final-odometer-reading pyramid.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy