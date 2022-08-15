Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church. Linda Wakefield, 49, passed away at Paris Regional on August 6, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Fry-Gibbs Funeral Chapel with Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO