Paula Karen Miller || Obituary
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Her cremated remains will rest at Oakland Cemetery, in Dallas, Texas. Paula Karen (Belancsik) Miller, of Arthur City, was born March 19, 1951, in Roswell, New Mexico and passed away on August 16, 2022, in Paris, Texas. Paula was...
Linda Wakefield || Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church. Linda Wakefield, 49, passed away at Paris Regional on August 6, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Fry-Gibbs Funeral Chapel with Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
PJC holding Saturday registration, Open House events || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon on August 20. To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon on August 20. In Paris, that will take place at the Rheudasil Learning Center (library).
TEA releases scores for area school districts
Overall scores locally for area districts were pretty consistent, with Chisum Independent School District scoring the highest with an A for overall performance. The Texas Education Agency has released scores for area school districts for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Although learning looked a lot different the past two years, ratings show most districts are doing pretty well.
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 17, 2022
Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on August 17, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle at 6:01 P.M. on August 16, 2022, in the 300 block of NE 12th St. The victim reported that someone had stolen their 1999 red Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail motorcycle. The investigation continues.
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 18, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Dodd,David Lavord – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hlas,Mark James – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; BICYCLE/FAIL TO DISPLAY WHITE LIGHT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 17, 2022
BEEZLEY, CLINT MATTHEW – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS. WALKER, SAMAKI NASSIER – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; MTAG/EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; MTAG/EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH. GRIGSBY, LACHARDIUS MARKELL – DCC/POSS...
