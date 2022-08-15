The Wave International Opens the Premier Mental and Behavioral Health Facility for Men in the Country, in Edgewater

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Immuron Pulls Plug On COVID-19 Treatment Hopeful, Citing Changing Landscape
Immuron Limited IMRN has deprioritized SARS-CoV-2 research to focus on the clinical development of more advanced-stage therapeutic drug candidates. Immuron enters FY23 with a newly appointed CEO completing an assessment of the entire product portfolio, target markets, competitive advantage, and key growth drivers. Considering research findings, the rapid evolution of...
WHO pushes two Ebola treatments found to boost survival rates
The World Health Organization said Friday that two existing treatments dramatically reduced deaths from Ebola and should be given to people of all ages suffering from the often-fatal haemorrhagic disease. Ebola is an often-fatal viral haemorrhagic fever that was first identified in central Africa in 1976.
