Round Rock, TX

KVUE

Man sent to hospital after SWAT standoff, bomb threat in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police have launched an investigation after a suspect's hours-long standoff with police involving a SWAT call and potential bomb threat. The suspect has since been hospitalized. Police said the call originally came in around noon from family members of a man...
KVUE

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

'A total loss': 8 units destroyed after NW Austin apartment complex fire

AUSTIN, Texas — A family is working to help their daughter after flames engulfed her apartment complex building Monday night. Shirley Niedzwiecki's daughter is one of fourteen people displaced after a fire broke out in one of the buildings inside the Balcones Woods apartment complex. "I don't think anything...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
AUSTIN, TX

