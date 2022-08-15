Read full article on original website
Alabama Republican county chair won’t resign from school board over Ku Klux Klan image
A new Alabama county chairman of the local Republican Party, embattled after posting a racially-tinged image to Facebook, said he will not give up his seat on the local school board. Shanon Terry issued a statement Thursday insisting he will not resign from his elected position on the Lawrence County...
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
Alabama GOP shared KKK imagery by ‘mistake,’ chairman says
The Lawrence County Republican Party is under scrutiny after the organization's Facebook page used a photo of a GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The party's new chairman is also facing calls to step down from his role on the county's school board.
wbhm.org
Secretary of State investigating Bessemer for potential voter fraud
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed to WBHM he and Attorney General Steve Marshall are looking into allegations of voter fraud in Bessemer this election cycle. Merrill wouldn’t discuss specific allegations saying he didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation. Bessemer holds city elections on Tuesday, August 23.
wtvy.com
Lawmakers: Governor Ivey in good health despite rumors
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Listen to recent rumblings around Alabama and one might believe that Governor Ivey is on the brink of death. But nothing could be further from the truth, according to two lawmakers who visited with her on Wednesday. “She was fine, in good spirits, and very engaging,”...
Libertarians cost to gaining Alabama ballot access: $250,000, 2-years and 80,000 signatures
The Alabama Libertarian Party spent approximately $250,000 in a two-year effort to gain ballot access this November for the first time in 20 years. The money came from the national Libertarian Party and was part of a national effort to boost the party’s ballot presence, according to state party chairman Gavin Goodman. The money paid for people who were petitioners, or those who gather enough signatures for the party to be returned to the ballot. The petitions were gathered during public events like festivals, and outside of county courthouses and motor vehicle offices, among other places.
WSFA
Alabama Republican Party votes to close primary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Republican leaders voted to support significant changes to the state’s election process. The party held their organizational meeting Saturday and adopted a resolution that supports a closed primary election and added a new requirement for people wanting to run for office on a Republican ticket.
thecutoffnews.com
Mayor: Judge needed to rule on contract disputes
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. would like a judge to rule on whether he or the Selma City Council has the power to execute contracts. City Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael said he and some other council members agree, and they are making arrangements to get the question about contract powers in front of a judge.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls out Alabama for using COVID funds to build prisons
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out Alabama’s plans to build prisons with COVID relief money on Monday. “Lotta talk about education and choice from these GOP governors,” he posted in a tweet. “Let’s look at the choices they’re making. When states received new federal money, CA gave 3.5...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Redistricting Once Again in Contention at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting
Top Photo: A Prattville resident addresses council members Tuesday over concerns of redistricting. As per the usual order at Prattville City Council meetings, the opportunity for residents to come and address the group was given at Tuesday’s meeting by Council President Lora Lee Boone. At first, no one came forward, but after Boone proceeded with other items on the agenda, it became clear that there were indeed several people ready to speak their minds.
alreporter.com
Report: Alabama abortion law could impact Space Force decision
Alabama’s draconian abortion law, which doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest, regardless of age, is now being used by Colorado lawmakers and others in attempt to prevent the Air Force Space Command, known as STARCOMM, from being relocated from Colorado and placed permanently in Huntsville. According to...
WTOK-TV
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
alabamanews.net
New Police Academy Graduates Aim to Make a Difference
A rise in hostility towards law enforcement officers — and the rule of law — has lead to a noticeable drop in the number of people pursuing careers in law enforcement. “A lot of people aren’t getting into it,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “The...
elmoreautauganews.com
District 5 Resident Questions Autauga County Commissioner’s Character
Top Photo: Resident Jack Morgan yells at Autauga County Commissioners during Tuesday night’s meeting. Anger and hostility erupted at Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting as residents from District 5 came before the group with complaints about road paving in their district. District 5 citizens have come before...
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Solve the Murder of Elizabeth Spence?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Elizabeth Spence as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. On Wednesday, January 2, 1991, Spence, who was 27, was reported missing in...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Department of Corrections says staffing issues aren't as bad as some claim
The Alabama Department of Corrections is pushing back on claims in newly filed federal court documents, arguing their chronic short staffing issues are not as bad as some are claiming. WAAY 31’s I-Team exposed the staffing crisis at Limestone Correctional Facility and confirmed through ADOC internal reporting that the staffing...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Man Charged with Shooting Incidents in Alabama, Georgia
UPDATE: Investigators say a suspect in a string of shooting incidents in Alabama and Georgia has been arrested in LaFayette, Alabama. Auburn police say a driver was shot in the head through his back window on Interstate 85 northbound at around 6:15 this morning. The victim is a 45-year-old Prattville man, who was flown to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE approves personnel requests
The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night, August 15 and worked from an agenda that included new business and personnel action. •Approved the financial statement for the month of July 2022. •Approved the request for financial assistance to PCHS Band Program, $11,000 for one-to-one match for band uniforms....
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
WSFA
Your car has been stolen, but insurance may not cover the theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your car has just been stolen, but you’ve got insurance so you’re covered, right? Maybe not. One Alabama attorney’s office is calling out the state’s department of insurance for an exclusion that could affect many drivers. “You could be walking to your...
