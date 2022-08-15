ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 of Mindy Kaling's Most Experimental Fashion Moments

Mindy Kaling's career as a show creator, actor, producer, and comedian is impressive to say the least, so having a wardrobe that fits the bill and keeps everyone guessing is crucial. Kaling's enthusiasm for expressing herself through vibrant prints and bold colors is undeniable. Whether she's at a press event for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" or walking the red carpet at an award ceremony, the Hollywood star's energy is half emitted through her outfit.
Kenan Thompson Teases the "Good Burger" Sequel: "We're Working Harder on It Than Ever"

Is a "Good Burger" sequel finally on the horizon? Twenty-five years after the '90s classic debuted in theaters, a follow-up film is said to be in development, per a really strong hint from one of its original stars, Kenan Thompson. The "Saturday Night Live" veteran teased his hopes for a second "Good Burger" film during his Aug. 17 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," right after the late-night talk-show host inquired about one of Thompson's recent Instagram posts.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Tommy Dorfman Is Engaged to a Mystery Woman: "Being in Love Is So Scary"

Image Source: Getty / Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan. Tommy Dorfman is a fiancée! The "13 Reasons Why" actor broke the news of her engagement on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast released on Aug. 15, in which she also talked about how booking the aforementioned Netflix series delayed her transition. While speaking about administering estrogen shots, Dorfman casually mentioned her "fiancée" helped her at first and walked her through the process. Though she didn't reveal her partner's identity, she referred to her as the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.
Seth Rogen Reveals the "Superbad" Actor Jonah Hill Originally "Hated" After Auditions

Fifteen years after the debut of their beloved comedy "Superbad," co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took the time to reflect on their creation with its stars, and some of their revelations are not what you'd expect. In fact, in an oral history with Vanity Fair, they reveal that there was one actor whom Jonah Hill, who led the movie with costar Michael Cera, couldn't stand at first. Thanks to some strategically placed flyers and one chaotic audition, the "Superbad" creators revealed, Hill had a rocky start with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin, on and off camera.
"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage

Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Coordinated Looks For a Concert

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are living their best engaged lives in style. The couple recently enjoyed a Chris Brown concert in coordinated date-night looks. Biles sported one of summer's hottest trends for the occasion: the corset top. She wore a white cropped style boasting a sweetheart neckline and elegant floral motifs running along the bodice and straps. Biles paired the summery garment with black midrise leather jeans, flashing her belly piercing. The figure-sculpting pants featured ruching all the way down to the ankles, setting the stage for the gymnast's shoe moment: a pair of tall, black leather platform sandals. A dainty gold chain necklace and sparkly diamond studs rounded out the concert-ready look.
Lori Harvey Shares Her $349 Beauty Routine on TikTok

Nothing feels quite as satisfying as uncovering someone's skin-care routine; there's just something deeply intimate about someone sharing the products that make them feel their absolute best. Maybe that's why no matter how many celebrity beauty brands launch, we'll always clamor for a sneak peek at an A-lister's beauty routine. The latest star to share their beauty secrets? Lori Harvey.
Melanie Field on Being a "Fat Hero" in "A League of Their Own" — and Rosie O'Donnell's Guidance

Melanie Field grew up playing sports, though she tells POPSUGAR she wasn't particularly good at them. She would spend Sunday afternoons watching games on TV with her dad, avoiding homework while he explained the rules of baseball or football. She never would have guessed that she'd one day be the one on screen playing baseball. Field stars as Jo Deluca in Prime Video's "A League of Their Own," an adaptation of the 1992 film, which she's long adored.
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Dancing to Mariah Carey's "Emotions" With Daughter

Nick Cannon and his daughter know how to spend a Wednesday morning. On Aug. 17, the entertainer shared a video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, dancing around to "Emotions" by Mariah Carey — who also happens to be Monroe's mom and Cannon's ex-wife. "No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" the 41-year-old wrote in the caption, tagging Carey.
Karla Souza Says She Insisted on Doing Her Own "Day Shift" Fight Scenes: "I Don't Want Any Doubles"

The action-packed vampire fight scenes in Netflix's "Day Shift" are easily the highlight of the just-released sci-fi comedy. And while the Jamie Foxx-led film — which also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Meagan Good — tapped professional contortionists and other performers to capture its intense, supernatural magic, one of the movie's other leads was adamant about doing her own stunts.
Where to Watch Every Episode of "Criminal Minds" Ahead of the Revival

For 15 years, "Criminal Minds" captured the hearts of audiences around the world and garnered a huge following that's influenced several spinoffs, an international adaptation, and even a video game. The CBS crime series, which spanned 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, was Netflix's most-watched TV show in the US in 2021, beating out other record-breaking originals like "Squid Game" and "Bridgerton," according to The Hollywood Reporter. To the shock of the show's millions of fans, Netflix removed "Criminal Minds" from its platform in June 2022, leaving many wondering where to watch the binge-worthy series.
Jodie Sweetin on John Stamos's Accidental Tribute to Bob Saget at Her Wedding: "[He's] Here, Too"

Jodie Sweetin couldn't tie the knot without somehow having her late TV dad present at her wedding. The "Full House" star married longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on July 30 in an intimate backyard ceremony, People previously reported, and some of her onscreen family like John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber were there to witness the special moment, including Bob Saget — in spirit, of course.
We Have Thoughts: Eureka O'Hara and Honey Davenport For President

When the glamorous, star-studded world of "RuPaul's Drag Race" calls, you answer. But the truth is, there's so much more to the show — and to the art of drag — than we get to see on our screens. To fully unpack the tremendous highs and lows of drag, we sat down for a We Have Thoughts Twitter Space chat with "RuPaul's Drag Race" royalty: Honey Davenport and Eureka O'Hara.
Mariah Carey's "Queen of Christmas" Trademark Bid Sparks Feud Among Christmas Music Icons

Mariah Carey wants to trademark the title "Queen of Christmas," but a few other reigning holiday icons think she's going too far with the legal effort. The drama began when Carey, known for her iconic single "All I Want For Christmas Is You," filed for the trademark in March 2021, though the filing only became public on July 12, per the trademark application, which is viewable online. It would apply to a wide range of goods, from fragrances to jewelry, glassware, clothing, and (unsurprisingly) Christmas ornaments.
