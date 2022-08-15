ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington HS football all-prospect defense: Jasiah Wagoner, Brayden Platt headline talented group

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3BdF_0hIAFhJe00

High school football is officially back!

In the state of Washington that means some of the best players in the country are set to take the field.

This week, SBLive Sports director of recruiting Andrew Nemec is unveiling his "Washington all-prospect team," an all-state team with a twist.

The squad is made up of the state's best recruiting prospects from all classes and players can only be represented on one side of the ball.

Because of this, some high-caliber prospects - for example, four-star safety Marquawn McCraney - were moved to offense to compensate for the depth at defensive back and lack of depth at wide receiver.

>>> Washington HS football all-prospect offense

Here is the Washington all-prospect defense:

Defensive line

There’s no J.T. Tuimoloau (2021) or Jayden Wayne (2023; moved to Florida) in this group, which hurts its star power.

Still, there are several intriguing Power 5 prospects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcAB2_0hIAFhJe00

Edge: Jacob Lane , Emerald Ridge, 2023 (Committed to Washington)

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound edge-rusher chose Washington over Arizona, Cal, Utah and others.

As a junior, he racked up 47 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and four sacks.

Lane saw his stock take off during the spring evaluation period and could be in line for a breakout season season.

DL: AJ Tanupo , Eastside Catholic, 2024 (Uncommitted)

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman looked the part during the camp circuit this spring and earned an offer from Arizona.

Expect Tanupo to make the leap during his junior campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354H2r_0hIAFhJe00

Photo by Todd Milles

DL/Edge: Noah Fox-Flores , Graham-Kapowsin, 2025 (Uncommitted)

Yes, Fox-Flores could wind up as a tight end prospect, but Hogan Hansen firmly locked upthat position on offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete is still growing and he may develop into a bluechip defensive line prospect over time.

Only a sophomore, Fox-Flores already holds an offer from Louisville, and has generated a lot of early buzz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aE6HS_0hIAFhJe00

Edge: Kade Eldridge , Lynden, 2023 (Committed to USC)

Eldridge may start out playing tight end at USC, but he’s got a higher ceiling as an edge-rusher over time.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound athlete committed to USC over Boise State, California, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

He is one of two Washington products committed to USC, joining interior offensive lineman Micah Banuelos.

Linebacker

The linebacker group is solid - with a clear-cut headliner

Yelm linebacker Brayden Platt speaks at the 2022 FSP Prospect Camp (; 1:04)

LB: Brayden Platt , Yelm, 2024 (Uncommitted)

One of the nation’s top linebacker prospects, Brayden Platt is also an elite track and field thrower.

His goal is to play in a Super Bowl and the Olympics. Pretty lofty stuff.

Platt is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound slab of muscle who is rated the nation’s No. 80 overall prospect and No. 5 linebacker.

He holds early offers from Arizona, California, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

Yelm linebacker Isaiah Patterson speaks at the 2022 FSP Prospect Camp (; 1:18)

LB: Isaiah Patterson , Yelm, 2024 (Uncommitted)

Platt’s Yelm teammate, Isaiah Patterson, also makes the list.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound ‘backer has picked up offers from Oregon and Washington State and looks every bit the part of a Power 5 Conference athlete.

Patterson is rated the nation’s No. 40 linebacker.

LB: Isaiah Carlson , Ferndale, 2023 (Uncommitted)

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound ‘backer holds offers from Arizona, California, Montana, Nevada, Oregon State and Washington State.

Carlson is rated a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 24 linebacker on 247Sports.

A big senior season is on the horizon.

LB: Michael Montgomery , Garfield, 2023 (Uncommitted)

Having recently moved by to the area, Michael Montgomery should burst onto the scene this fall and make a big statement.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound ‘backer holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Oregon and several others, but he could be a late-riser.

Montgomery has drawn rave reviews since his return to the Northwest.

Defensive back

Unquestionably the deepest and most talented position group on either side of the ball. In truth, some worthy defensive backs were moved to the offense just to get them on the all-prospect team.

Simply put, Washington is absolutely loaded with dynamic DBs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9YGF_0hIAFhJe00

DB: Jasiah Wagoner , Spanaway Lake, 2023 (Committed to Oklahoma)

Selected as an All-American Bowl cornerback, Jasiah Wagoner accumulated double-digit offers from some of the nation’s best programs.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback committed to Oklahoma over California, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and others.

Wagoner is the best pure corner prospect in the class of 2023 in Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r71ka_0hIAFhJe00

DB: Caleb Presley , Rainier Beach, 2023 (Committed to Oregon)

A versatile defensive back who could play all over the defensive backfield in college, Presley is a 6-foot, 180 athlete rated the nation’s No. 10 cornerback.

The All-American Bowl selection held nearly 30 scholarship offers before he chose Oregon over Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State Notre Dame, Oklahoma and others.

Presley said Oregon’s signing of five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. was a big part of his decision.

Federal Way cornerback Rahshawn Clark speaks at 2022 FSP Prospect Camp (; 1:03)

DB: Rahshawn Clark , Federal Way, 2024 (Uncommitted)

Wagoner and Presley are a dynamic duo in the class of 2023, but the class of 2024 has an early headliner.

Clark is a four-star recruit, rated the nation’s No. 94 overall prospect and No. 16 athlete.

In truth, the 6-foot, 180-pound athlete could be a four-star prospect on either side of the ball, but he’s got a bright future at cornerback.

Clark is a special athlete.

DB: Kyan McDonald , O’Dea, 2024 (Uncommitted)

A special nickel corner who can also bounce outside, McDonald is a three-star prospect, but a climb feels inevitable.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back holds early offers from Arizona, California, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon and Washington.

Federal Way cornerback Andre Piper-Jordan Jr. speaks at 2022 FSP Prospect Camp (; 1:12)

DB: Andre Piper-Jordan , Federal Way, 2023 (Committed to Oregon State)

Is it cheating to list five defensive backs?

Probably yes.

But how can anyone leave off Andre Piper-Jordan?

Listed as a three-star prospect, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound outside cornerback looks the part of a bluechip prospect.

Piper-Jordan, an Oregon State pledge, could develop into an all-conference corner over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkbUo_0hIAFhJe00

Photo courtesy of Junior Childress

Athlete: D’Aryhian Clemons , Spanaway Lake, 2025 (Uncommitted)

It’s too early to say exactly where Clemons will end up as a prospect, but the truth is this list would be incomplete without him.

Clemons, a dynamic 6-foot, 170-pound playmaker, has a chance to be a truly special prospect as he develops.

He already holds an offer from Louisville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgOjn_0hIAFhJe00

Jumbo athlete: Fameitau “FA” Siale , O’Dea, 2026 (Uncommitted)

This list is all about who are the best pure prospects, projecting talent into the future.

If that’s the case it’s impossible to leave off Siale, who already holds offers from Louisville and Miami.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound two-way standout is likely to become a bluechip prospect before it’s all said and done.

Comments / 0

