It’s high school football season in Ohio. Some schools will begin their seasons on Thursday evening, while others kick off on Friday. Yours truly will be in Cleveland on Thursday night to watch 2023 four-star linebacker commitment Arvell Reese and 2024 four-star cornerback target Bryce West, while I’ll be watching 2024 four-star safety target Garrett Stover on Friday. If you don’t want to wait for for more coverage on Eleven Warriors, you can follow along on Twitter for video clips from both nights.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO