FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Warriors
Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Jarrett Patterson Questionable For Ohio State Game
Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson has collected a few injuries during his college career. He added another to the list this week. In a Thursday press conference, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Patterson was sidelined on Monday with a right foot sprain. He also said team doctors estimated the fifth-year senior would miss up to 10 days of practice and deemed him questionable for the Sept. 3 contest with Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud, Corey Dennis, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown Discuss QB Development at OSU
C.J. Stroud is entering the 2022 season full of confidence. And why wouldn't he, after his first year as a starter at Ohio State resulted in him finishing as a Heisman finalist and a slew of conference accolades. What's scary is Stroud feels he could be even better in the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Seven In-State Commits Set to Begin Senior Seasons, Future Buckeyes Make Social Media Pitches to Keon Keeley
It’s high school football season in Ohio. Some schools will begin their seasons on Thursday evening, while others kick off on Friday. Yours truly will be in Cleveland on Thursday night to watch 2023 four-star linebacker commitment Arvell Reese and 2024 four-star cornerback target Bryce West, while I’ll be watching 2024 four-star safety target Garrett Stover on Friday. If you don’t want to wait for for more coverage on Eleven Warriors, you can follow along on Twitter for video clips from both nights.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Wide Receiver Kaleb Brown Becomes First Summer Enrollee to Lose Black Stripe in 2022
It can be hard to stand out in a loaded wide receiver room with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and others, but that wasn't a problem for Kaleb Brown. The freshman wide receiver has impressed the Ohio State coaching staff since his arrival in June, and he was awarded on Tuesday with the removal of his black stripe, becoming the Buckeyes’ first summer enrollee to lose his black stripe this year.
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Eleven Warriors
TBDBITL is Ready for Football, A New Development in Campus Parking and Ohio State Welcomes Former Players To Practice
Ohio State football is Todd Boeckman days away. Did you think former Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman would be in this Skull Session? Neither did I until I wrote the introduction. but there are 17 days until the Buckeyes play their first game of the 2022 season, and he was the first player who wore that number that came to mind.
Eleven Warriors
Previewing Ohio State's 2022 Campaign with Football Beat Writer Chase Brown
Last week The Dubcast made its wild-eyed preseason predictions. This week, we welcome newly-minted Eleven Warriors beat writer Chase Brown to offer an expert's perspective on how the team is coming together in fall camp, and what the tea leaves have to tell us about the 2022 campaign. We'll also...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder
Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months
Better Buy, located in Northland Plaza, says a burglar has raided their store four times. The business has lost about $50,000.
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
