Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Tommy Dorfman Is Engaged to a Mystery Woman: "Being in Love Is So Scary"
Image Source: Getty / Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan. Tommy Dorfman is a fiancée! The "13 Reasons Why" actor broke the news of her engagement on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast released on Aug. 15, in which she also talked about how booking the aforementioned Netflix series delayed her transition. While speaking about administering estrogen shots, Dorfman casually mentioned her "fiancée" helped her at first and walked her through the process. Though she didn't reveal her partner's identity, she referred to her as the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.
Florence Pugh Confirms Split from Zach Braff: I 'Get a Lumpy Throat When I Talk About It'
Florence Pugh and her longtime boyfriend Zach Braff have ended their relationship, she confirmed in her Harper's Bazaar The Icons Issue cover story on Aug. 16. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor, 26, said she and the "Scrubs" alum, 47, split earlier this year. She told the outlet they subsequently worked on Braff's 2023 film, "A Good Person," together.
Ashley Benson's New Cowboy-Boot Tattoo Holds a Deeply Personal Meaning
Ashley Benson's latest tattoo has a particularly special meaning for the actor. Benson, who has at least 18 known tattoos, added another piece of ink to her collection in memory of a friend. On Aug. 15, she shared the design — which is a portrait of a pair of cowboy...
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome a Baby Boy: "He Is Worth Every Tear"
Adrienne Bailon is a mom! On Aug. 16, Bailon, 38, and her husband, Israel Houghton, 51, announced the arrival of their son, Ever James. The couple shared a black-and-white photo of themselves cradling their newborn in an Instagram post. "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" they wrote in the caption. "If you have followed our love story. . .you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging."
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Adopt Their Second Baby: "Our Hearts Are Full"
Image Source: Getty / David Crotty / Patrick McMullan. Krieger-Harris, party of four! Soccer superstars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have adopted their second child, a baby boy with a one-of-a-kind name. The power couple, who play together for both the US women's national soccer team and NJ/NY Gotham FC, announced the news on Aug. 16 by sharing sweet Instagram photo carousels to introduce their son. Krieger captioned her post, "Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve! 🌊 We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with! Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy."
"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage
Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
LeBron James's Daughter, Zhuri, Nails Her Catwalk in Heels: "It's OVER For Me!!"
When your parents are LeBron and Savannah James, you've naturally got a sense of style in your genes, as well as some serious agility. Zhuri James is just 7 years old, but she's already treating the backyard like her own personal runway. On Aug. 17, LeBron posted a video of...
NBA・
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Dancing to Mariah Carey's "Emotions" With Daughter
Nick Cannon and his daughter know how to spend a Wednesday morning. On Aug. 17, the entertainer shared a video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, dancing around to "Emotions" by Mariah Carey — who also happens to be Monroe's mom and Cannon's ex-wife. "No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" the 41-year-old wrote in the caption, tagging Carey.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Coordinated Looks For a Concert
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are living their best engaged lives in style. The couple recently enjoyed a Chris Brown concert in coordinated date-night looks. Biles sported one of summer's hottest trends for the occasion: the corset top. She wore a white cropped style boasting a sweetheart neckline and elegant floral motifs running along the bodice and straps. Biles paired the summery garment with black midrise leather jeans, flashing her belly piercing. The figure-sculpting pants featured ruching all the way down to the ankles, setting the stage for the gymnast's shoe moment: a pair of tall, black leather platform sandals. A dainty gold chain necklace and sparkly diamond studs rounded out the concert-ready look.
Joe Jonas Wants to Be "Open and Honest" About Getting Injectables
Joe Jonas is getting real about cosmetic injections. The singer and dad of two opened up about his own experience with injectables in a recent interview with People about his new partnership with Xeomin, a Botox alternative used to specifically target wrinkles and frown lines. "We can be open and...
Meagan Good Says Her "Badass" Mom Role in "Day Shift" Is the Kind of Parent She Hopes to Be One Day
Meagan Good's latest film role is keeping her optimistic about motherhood. The veteran actor stars in Netflix's "Day Shift" alongside Jamie Foxx (who plays a blue-collar vampire hunter named Bud Jablonski) — as well as Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Karla Souza — as his ex-wife Jocelyn, who threatens to take their daughter, Paige (Zion Broadnax), to Florida to live a better life away from his unpredictable profession. When Bud accidentally slays the offspring of a vampire boss named Audrey (Souza), he scrambles to keep his family out of harm's way, but they soon become collateral damage.
Jodie Sweetin on John Stamos's Accidental Tribute to Bob Saget at Her Wedding: "[He's] Here, Too"
Jodie Sweetin couldn't tie the knot without somehow having her late TV dad present at her wedding. The "Full House" star married longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on July 30 in an intimate backyard ceremony, People previously reported, and some of her onscreen family like John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber were there to witness the special moment, including Bob Saget — in spirit, of course.
Seth Rogen Reveals the "Superbad" Actor Jonah Hill Originally "Hated" After Auditions
Fifteen years after the debut of their beloved comedy "Superbad," co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took the time to reflect on their creation with its stars, and some of their revelations are not what you'd expect. In fact, in an oral history with Vanity Fair, they reveal that there was one actor whom Jonah Hill, who led the movie with costar Michael Cera, couldn't stand at first. Thanks to some strategically placed flyers and one chaotic audition, the "Superbad" creators revealed, Hill had a rocky start with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin, on and off camera.
Megan Thee Stallion Promotes Her Album in a Crop Top and Short Shorts
Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new album, so a fresh dose of fashion inspiration is naturally part of the mix. Whether it's in the music video for "Her," released on Aug. 15, or on Instagram, a series of interesting costumes are along for the ride. While promoting the sophomore record, titled "Traumazine," the rapper stunned in a printed Jean Paul Gaultier three-piece look. Consisting of a long-sleeve cropped T-shirt, matching booty shorts, and a headscarf, the coordinated outfit boasts the luxury house's signature Billet de Banque motif, giving the vibrant multicolor print an eccentric feel.
JoJo Siwa Condensed Her High-Energy, 2-Hour Workout For TikTok
Dancer and YouTube star JoJo Siwa's workout routine is apparently as high energy as her personality. She shared a two-hour workout to TikTok on Aug. 17. Appropriately set to "Eye of the Tiger," the workout consists of cardio, various core-strengthening moves, and some impressive sets of pull-ups. After some basic...
Kylie Jenner's Black-Glam Nails Are a Halloween Mood
Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor. Kylie Jenner is taking a page out of Kourtney Kardashian Barker's beauty book with her latest manicure. Jenner showed off her new set on her Instagram Stories, and to say her nails are the epitome of the black-glam aesthetic would be the understatement of the year.
Lizzo’s "2 Be Loved" Music Video Nails Double as Wedding Beauty Inspiration
Lizzo may have just provided the wedding beauty inspiration you didn't know you needed. The musician has been soft launching the release of her new music video "2 Be Loved," and the premise seems to be her reflecting on whether or not she is ready to be in a committed relationship for the rest of her life. Slight existential crisis aside, the beauty moments in the video — particularly Lizzo's wedding white nails — definitely deserve a spotlight.
My "Manta Ray" Haircut Looks Good With Zero Effort
The "manta ray" haircut is trending for summer. The cut involves face-framing layers that begin close to the chin. Our editor tried the hair trend and is sharing her results. I'm not usually one to try bold haircuts. Four years ago, I cut my hair into a bob and was semitraumatized by the short length, so now I try to keep my trims as minimal as possible. While I got a '90s-style haircut a few months ago, my layers have since grown out and my ends were looking dry. I knew it was time to visit the salon, so I started searching for a hairstyle that would best suit me and my lazy-girl lifestyle. I knew I wanted something stylish but not over the top that didn't require too much time with hot tools to look good.
