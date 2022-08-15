The "manta ray" haircut is trending for summer. The cut involves face-framing layers that begin close to the chin. Our editor tried the hair trend and is sharing her results. I'm not usually one to try bold haircuts. Four years ago, I cut my hair into a bob and was semitraumatized by the short length, so now I try to keep my trims as minimal as possible. While I got a '90s-style haircut a few months ago, my layers have since grown out and my ends were looking dry. I knew it was time to visit the salon, so I started searching for a hairstyle that would best suit me and my lazy-girl lifestyle. I knew I wanted something stylish but not over the top that didn't require too much time with hot tools to look good.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO