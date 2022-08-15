ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Gould
3d ago

slow news day...anyone who drives unlicensed gets arrested...unless he was cuaght with drugs, driving drunk, are assaulted somebody, it's not not really headline news material...

Reply(1)
2
binghamtonhomepage.com

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

East Meredith Man Charged After Fatal Crash in Davenport

State police say an East Meredith man is facing several charges after a fatal crash in Davenport back in May. The crash occurred at around 4 a.m. May 26th on State Highway 23. It involved a minivan and a tractor-trailer. The driver of the minivan, Adam S. Bright, is charged...
DAVENPORT, NY
informnny.com

Arrest made in fatal crash from May in Delaware County

DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police announced that they have made an arrest in reference to a fatal crash that occurred in May. New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Residents Receive Prison Sentences for Robbery and Grand Larceny Charges

Two local residents will spend time in state prison after robbery and grand larceny charges. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, after the office says he was shoplifting at Walmart in the Village of Johnson City in June 2022, and then proceeded to threaten to stab employees with a box cutter when confronted.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Chase Ends with Man in Custody

A police chase that spanned three counties ended with a motorcycle operator in custody. The Chenango County Sheriff's Office says the office became involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle on Monday, August 15th. The pursuit began in the Town of Smithville, Chenango County and went through Cortland County and...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 8 to 14

During the week of Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, the Owego Police Department had 120 service calls, 2 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. A traffic stop resulted in a number of charges being filed against an Owego man. Cody D. Florance was charged...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union

Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
BINGHAMTON, NY
