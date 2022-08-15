Read full article on original website
Andrew Gould
3d ago
slow news day...anyone who drives unlicensed gets arrested...unless he was cuaght with drugs, driving drunk, are assaulted somebody, it's not not really headline news material...
Reply(1)
2
WKTV
Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following crash in Delaware County
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A driver involved in a fatal crash in Delaware County this past May has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after New York State Police say he was driving while impaired by drugs. Police responded to a head-on collision on State Route 23 in Davenport between...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
East Meredith Man Charged After Fatal Crash in Davenport
State police say an East Meredith man is facing several charges after a fatal crash in Davenport back in May. The crash occurred at around 4 a.m. May 26th on State Highway 23. It involved a minivan and a tractor-trailer. The driver of the minivan, Adam S. Bright, is charged...
informnny.com
Arrest made in fatal crash from May in Delaware County
DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police announced that they have made an arrest in reference to a fatal crash that occurred in May. New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Residents Receive Prison Sentences for Robbery and Grand Larceny Charges
Two local residents will spend time in state prison after robbery and grand larceny charges. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, after the office says he was shoplifting at Walmart in the Village of Johnson City in June 2022, and then proceeded to threaten to stab employees with a box cutter when confronted.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Chase Ends with Man in Custody
A police chase that spanned three counties ended with a motorcycle operator in custody. The Chenango County Sheriff's Office says the office became involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle on Monday, August 15th. The pursuit began in the Town of Smithville, Chenango County and went through Cortland County and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 8 to 14
During the week of Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, the Owego Police Department had 120 service calls, 2 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. A traffic stop resulted in a number of charges being filed against an Owego man. Cody D. Florance was charged...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union
Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKTV
State police searching for man suspected of stealing from Oneonta Walmart
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on Route 23 in Oneonta. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for several items on July 30 around 3:30 p.m. The suspect is...
House involved in Chemung County Torture-Murder case sells for $26K
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the homes involved in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case has been sold for almost $26,000. 427 Partridge Street on Elmira’s southside was listed in the Chemung County Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction. By the time the auction closed around 11:45 a.m. on August 17, 2022, a user by the […]
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
Troopers locate missing elderly woman in Delaware County
On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.
Troy Woman Busted For DWI In Menands At Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk in the Capital District, authorities said. State Police in Albany County first made contact with 36-year-old Mary Mazur, of Troy, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when they stopped to assist her disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Two men caught stealing copper wire – one arrested, one flees
On August 11th, law enforcement responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone located on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville after receiving reports of two men stealing copper wire from the business.
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Update: CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital. Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route...
