Two local residents will spend time in state prison after robbery and grand larceny charges. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, after the office says he was shoplifting at Walmart in the Village of Johnson City in June 2022, and then proceeded to threaten to stab employees with a box cutter when confronted.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO