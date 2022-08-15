Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Villalobos unveils Monarch butterfly mural created by renowned Mexican artist
MCALLEN, Texas – Mayor Javier Villalobos has unveiled a mural by artist Irving Cano’s at Quinta Mazatlán World Birding Center. The mural celebrates McAllen’s dedication to the conservation of the Monarch butterfly in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation. Since 2015 McAllen, Texas has committed to...
Naturalization ceremony to be held for new citizens
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A naturalization ceremony granting people moving to the United States an oath of citizenship will take place this week. According to a press release from the United States District Court, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 17, at the Reynaldo G. Garza-Filemon B. Vela U.S. Courthouse, located […]
International artist is unveiling mural in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan. Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world. The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and […]
KRGV
McAllen seeking submissions for shoebox floats for holiday shoebox parade
The city of McAllen on Wednesday announced its plans for its annual holiday parade. . This year, event leaders are asking residents to get creative and hands-on. They're asking people to convert shoeboxes into floats and incorporate this year's theme into the project. The theme is Southpole and beyond. . Once all...
Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
KRGV
Valley high schools to receive $3.1 million for Upward Bound programs
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez along with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Thursday that local high schools will be receiving $3,124,800 from the U.S. Department of Education for the Upward Bound Math and Science Program. "As our kids head back into the classroom to start a new school year,...
riograndeguardian.com
Pharr Bridge Second Span project to be featured at Index’s national convention in Mexico City
PHARR, TEXAS – Pharr leaders will present information about the their international bridge’s eagerly anticipated second span at the national convention of Index, Mexico’s maquiladora trade association. A video of how the second span will look will be shown at the convention, which takes place at the...
losfresnosnews.net
5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off
Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
BISD to host job fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
valleybusinessreport.com
TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities
The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish found in Brownsville
Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently collected invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) at the first known site in Texas. From January to February, three specimens were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the Brownsville area. An earlier 2013...
McAllen is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen has collaborated with the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the City of McAllen press release. It will be held at the McAllen […]
Food Bank RGV hosting a job fair this week
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 35 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. Potential employees can expect a variety of businesses and career interests to choose from, according to a Facebook post from the food bank. The job fair invites businesses ranging from creative […]
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
UTRGV Upward Bound awarded $16M for high school students
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Upward Bound program was awarded a five-year federal grant by the U.S. Department of Education to help students in the local community attend college. The $16 million grant was awarded to nine UTRGV-affiliated Upward Bound programs from Rio Grande City to Port Isabel. Upward […]
KRGV
Voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor underway
A visiting judge from Corpus Christi listened to the first arguments in the voter fraud trial for former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina. The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to his mayoral win in 2017. During the Tuesday hearing, Molina's attorneys expressed that there were several conflicts of...
Back-to-school clothing drive at the Rainbow Room
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rainbow Room announced a back-to-school clothing and school supply drive. The organization’s Facebook post said the event is set for Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rainbow Room in Edinburg located at 300 E. Canton Rd. Organizers encourage the public to clean out their closets, garages, […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Tropical trouble may be brewing near the Valley this weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 40% over the next 3 to 5 days.
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
KSAT 12
HGTV home-remodeling show in search of houses to transform in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO – HGTV’s show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House” is on the prowl for houses to transform in the Alamo City. San Antonians will have the opportunity to have their houses transformed by city resident and “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe on the HGTV show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”
