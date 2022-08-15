Some Disney Fans Don’t Want To Let Go Of Splash Mountain’s Current Theme

The beloved Disney Splash Mountain ride is getting a makeover. While some fans are excited for the refresh, others are really upset to see the current theme go. The current theming is based on the 1946 film Song of the South.

In the last few years, the ride has gotten some negative feedback since the film has a lot of racist stereotypes in it. Disney has shared that they will be closing the ride soon and re-theming it to the newer film The Princess and the Frog.

Some fans aren’t ready to let go of the original Splash Mountain ride

Splash Mountain / Wikimedia Commons

The ride is expected to re-open in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Here’s what Disney has shared about the new ride so far: “Strike up the band because we’ve saved a seat for you on this musical journey with Tiana and friends! The name of the new attraction evolving from the reimagining of Splash Mountain was announced today during ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The all-new adventure which will bring guests into the world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film “The Princess and the Frog” like never before is coming to Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland park in California in late 2024.”

Inside Splash Mountain / YouTube Screenshot / Disney

It continues, “First announced in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a musical adventure inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film. Picking up where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.”

‘The Princess and the Frog’ / Disney

Disney has not yet announced when the ride will close for retheming but guests expect it to close any day now. If you’re wanting to ride the original Splash Mountain one more time, head to Disneyland or Disney World soon!