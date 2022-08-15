Ya gotta love some good ol’ cheesy ’90s contraption commercials. For example, throwback to the tinfoil suit that inventors swore would give you the darkest tan imaginable, except they left out the fact that you could suffer from third degree burns, heat exhaustion, and melanoma, possibly all at the same time. Needless to say, people were trying to create anything and everything possible that would capture you basic cable viewer’s eye… And this might be the most intriguing, yet absolutely […] The post This Old ’90s Ad About A Sci-Fi, Bullet Proof “Grizzly Suit” Has Me In Tears first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO