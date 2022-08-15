Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stillmore (Stillmore, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle crash in Stillmore early Wednesday that killed three van passengers. According to Coroner Jeffrey Peebles, the crash happened at [..]
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week
STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three occupants of a van were killed early Wednesday when it traveled into the path of an 18-wheeler in Stillmore, according to authorities. The fatal crash was among a string of them across the region this week. In Emanuel County. Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said the Stillmore...
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
wtoc.com
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended in flames. The Savannah Police Department said an officer tried to pull the car over Wednesday evening at 45th and Bull streets, but the driver fled. Police say the car crashed in front of where the attempted stop happened.
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
wtoc.com
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Man indicted in boating accident that left 5 dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted on homicide charges in a deadly May boating accident on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was found guilty on 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence […]
CBS 46
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May. Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.
WJCL
Highway Patrol: 1 person killed in motorcycle-pickup truck crash in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a crash Tuesday in Bluffton. It happened just before 4 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road. According to SCHP, a 2019 Toyota pickup truck was attempting to turn...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
Police arrest 2 after officers find drugs, guns inside Statesboro apartment
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two people after officers found drugs and guns inside a Statesboro apartment. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested Tamunowari Jack-Rich, 28 and Soteria Russell, 22 and charged them with the following: One count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute One count of possession of a schedule I […]
wtoc.com
One person dies in accident in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died following an accident US 278 and Pinckney Colony Road in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota pickup was driving south on...
Savannah man reported missing has warrant out for arrest
A missing man out of Savannah, Georgia is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
wtoc.com
Man arrested after shooting in the 100 block of Lanier Drive
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after shooting a gun at the 111 South Apartments. Officers with Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive regarding a drug complaint at the apartment. Police say Robert Arthur George, 22,...
WJCL
Georgia State Trooper: 69-year-old driver killed in Effingham County after rear-ending dump truck
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 11 a.m.:. The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released the following statement:. "On Aug. 15, at approximately 6:30 a.m., a Trooper was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality on Georgia 21 north, just past its intersection with Patriot Park. The investigation found that a Honda Element was traveling north on Georgia 21. A dump truck was in front of the Honda slowing and attempting to turn left into a work zone. The Honda struck the rear end of the dump truck. The driver, Mr. Richard Burroughs, age 69 from Rincon, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Burroughs was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of vehicle 2 was not injured. Effingham County Coroner David Exley responded to the scene and performed a blood draw on the deceased. Georgia 21 North was closed for approximately two hours during the crash investigation."
Comments / 2