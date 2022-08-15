Why Eric Sorensen believes a hometown advantage may prove key to tilting 'toss-up' IL-17 to Democrats this November

Read full article on original website
Democrats Hope New York Special Election Will Be An Abortion Rights Bellwether
Democrat Pat Ryan is competing with Republican Marc Molinaro for the chance to represent an upstate New York seat for just four months.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Biden’s chief of staff says president is comparable to historic predecessors
Ron Klain compares Biden’s achievements to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F Kennedy and Lyndon B Johnson in interview
