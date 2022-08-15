Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, & Cannabis Festival returns

TRUMANSBURG, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The 2nd Annual Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, and Cannabis Festival will return to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 24th.

According to organizers, the event gives Upstate New Yorkers and surrounding community members the opportunity to celebrate life, liberty, and legal cannabis.

Attendees will be able to sample area-grown weed as well as cannabis and CBD in numerous forms. There will be baked goods, candies, tinctures, wax, and more from 30 plus local vendors.

Food trucks, along with vendors sampling the latest cannabis products, accessories, and technology, will also be on hand.

The festival includes music provided by DJ Evo Evolution, 86’rs, DJ Ziggy, SingTrece, and Nug Hugger, and comedy by Travis Blunt, Sarah Benson, and Abdulkadir Hadi with more acts to be announced.

Early bird tickets are on sale for $40 and full price will be $50 after September 17th. You can purchase tickets here .

The first 50 ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mystery swag bag.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.