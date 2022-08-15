ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumansburg, NY

Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, & Cannabis Festival returns

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONj5y_0hIAEYHm00

TRUMANSBURG, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The 2nd Annual Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, and Cannabis Festival will return to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 24th.

According to organizers, the event gives Upstate New Yorkers and surrounding community members the opportunity to celebrate life, liberty, and legal cannabis.

Attendees will be able to sample area-grown weed as well as cannabis and CBD in numerous forms. There will be baked goods, candies, tinctures, wax, and more from 30 plus local vendors.

Food trucks, along with vendors sampling the latest cannabis products, accessories, and technology, will also be on hand.

The festival includes music provided by DJ Evo Evolution, 86’rs, DJ Ziggy, SingTrece, and Nug Hugger, and comedy by Travis Blunt, Sarah Benson, and Abdulkadir Hadi with more acts to be announced.

Early bird tickets are on sale for $40 and full price will be $50 after September 17th. You can purchase tickets here .

The first 50 ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mystery swag bag.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM

New jazz club WMC North opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new jazz club, bar, and restaurant, WMC North has opened in Elmira, with hopes of becoming the catalyst of an energized downtown area. “We’re looking at revitalizing downtown Elmira…Bringing the same atmosphere that people travel to Ithaca and Corning for, but right here in downtown Elmira,” said the owner of WMC North, Kaylen Knox.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumansburg, NY
14850.com

At Deep Dive, a new waterfront nightspot, fresh paint is just the beginning

“I’ve performed here over 100 times,” says T.J. Schaper, local musician and co-owner of Deep Dive, a new music venue and bar opening soon on the Cayuga Lake Inlet in the former home of The Dock, Castaways, Key West, and more, going back to the Salty Dog 51 years ago. He says “the stars aligned somewhat perfectly to open a club.”
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Comedy#Finger Lakes#Cannabis#Localevent#Cbd#Singtrece#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Scoops of Lansing owner: five seasons of ice cream

After a hotly contested baseball or soccer game at Lansing High School, the crowd can be seen piling into a parking lot 2 miles up the road on Route 34B at Scoops of Lansing to cool off with some ice cream. When the school year ends in June, the parking...
LANSING, NY
NewsChannel 36

203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill Restaurant to Break Ground in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction will begin on a new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in Big Flats. The restaurant will offer made-to-order lunch and dinner options, as well as ice cream. The new restaurant will include more than 30 staff members and will begin hiring in the month of September.
BIG FLATS, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Peter & Oppie

August 17th– Meet Peter & Oppie! Peter & Oppie are 10 week-old unneutered males. Peter & Oppie would both make great additions to any family. They are still young but have their own uniqueness to them. If you’re interested in Peter and/or Oppie, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society Adoptable Pet of the […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy