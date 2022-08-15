Read full article on original website
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
He kidnapped a school bus of children and buried them alive. This week, he was granted parole.
Frederick Woods, now 70, was 24 when he and two other men kidnapped 26 school children and their bus driver in Northern California and buried them.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
Amid "ghost guns" rise, ATF makes historic rule changes
"Ghost guns" — or guns that are pieced together at home, lacking a serial number — are becoming increasingly common in Colorado and the U.S. Last year, nearly 20,000 ghost guns were confiscated in criminal investigations around the country, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Nearly all ghost guns recovered at crime scenes — more than 99% — can't be traced at all, according to the ATF. At the same time, the number of ghost guns used in crimes has risen sharply — jumping 1,000% since 2016, though they still make up just 3% of all guns...
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which the state began phasing in last month, friends and family aren’t allowed to deliver packages in person during prison visits. They also won’t be allowed to mail boxes of goodies unless those come directly from third-party vendors. While the rule won’t stop prisoners from getting items that can be ordered online, like a Snickers bar or a bag of Doritos, it will make it harder to access foods like fresh vegetables and fruits. That’s a letdown for people like Caroline Hansen, who for 10 years hand-delivered packages filled with fresh vegetables, fruits, and meats to her husband, who is serving a life sentence.
