ReikiNa’s Pop-Up Series Reignites Its Tasting Experience in Fourth Ward Coffee Shop
Following a brief closure, Montrose restaurant ReikiNa will reopen — this time, hosting a series of pop-ups with a rotating pre-fixe menu crafted by its chef, former Uchi prep cook, Thomas Stacy. Operating out of Native Coffee at 1712 West Dallas Street in Fourth Ward, ReikiNa will serve dishes...
A Group of LA Chef Stars to Open a Big Mexican Hangout Along the Coast
The powerhouse group of LA chefs behind hit Solvang restaurant Coast Range are at it again, this time adding a casual-cool Mexican restaurant to the region. The forthcoming Campo del Sol takes over at the Succulent Cafe space in downtown Solvang, with a planned opening slated or this fall that will include lots of queso, enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and more. There are already ideas for big Mexican brunch, as well as a robust cocktail program that leans into mezcal and tequila and is run by Joseph Sabato (the Bazaar). Expect the more than 3,000 square foot indoor-outdoor restaurant to open in time for fall trips and wine tasting.
The Menu at Martha Stewart’s New Las Vegas Restaurant Couldn’t Be More Perfect
After decades of influencing food culture via her cookbooks, television show(s), and now-defunct magazine, lifestyle queen Martha Stewart is finally opening her first full-service restaurant, and the menu couldn’t be more perfect. Called the Bedford by Martha Stewart, the restaurant opened its doors inside the Paris Las Vegas on...
$20 Million Steakhouse to Open on Top of the Strip’s Newest Complex
A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, named Project 63, is expected to open in fall of this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant.
Fancy New Supper Club Restaurant Opens in the Hill Country
Wimberley is getting a new fine dining experience in the form of a new restaurant RR 12 Supper Club, which is now open in Wimberley Square at 13900 Ranch Road 12 as of July 19. In the grand tradition of supper club exclusivity, RR12 will offer members-only nights as well...
The Free Pizza at Alligator Lounge Is Better Than It Should Be
With inflation upon us, and menu prices soaring across the city, it seems as good a time as any to extoll the free pizza at Alligator Lounge. The bar had become something of a local legend, long before it appeared in an HBO show from Nathan Fielder earlier this summer. Its Wi-Fi password — $4fireballshots — doubles as a drink special, and it’s home to two Skee-Ball machines, a pool table, a photo booth, a karaoke stage, a bar area where trivia is hosted on Mondays, and a brick oven that dispenses hundreds of pizzas, free with any drink purchase, each night.
Hot-Honey Pizza-Slinger 40 North Is Closing in the Fall
West-downtown Neapolitan pizza restaurant 40 North is closing in the fall. The 900 West 10th Street pizzeria’s last day will be on Sunday, October 9. The casual counter-service restaurant is closing at the end of its lease in the fall, but co-owners Taslim Jamal and chef Clint Elmore want to reopen the pizza spot in some other fashion. “We feel the business has outgrown the building,” writes co-owner Taslim Jamal in a statement, “and we are exploring other opportunities for development.”
French Bakery and Deli Maison Nico Is Back For Good With Pâté en Croûte and Pain au Chocolat
Nicolas Delaroque and Andrea Delaroque are giddy to announce the reopening of their much-acclaimed and much-redone restaurant and cafe on August 17. The space, which was once the one Michelin-starred restaurant Nico before opening again in October 2020 as Maison Nico, is now fully, unapologetically an épicerie. It’s like a specialty grocery store, but stuffed to the rafters with pâté en croûte, terrines, aspic, savory pastries, viennoiserie and patisserie, wines, and other imported items — and now with an expanded kitchen and pastry production space.
Dinner and a Show: At Martha Stewart’s New Restaurant, Smashed Potatoes Double as Entertainment
Martha Stewart’s Bedford restaurant finally opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday. In addition to a replica of her home dining room, “Martha-rita” and “Martha-tini” cocktails, and beautifully plated oysters Rockefeller, Stewart’s first-ever restaurant serves a potato dish that is hand-smashed tableside. Much like...
New Orleans’s First CBD Cocktail Bar Just Opened in the French Quarter
The largest Black-owned nightlife chain in the United States, Cru Lounge, just opened in the French Quarter, and it’s on its way to becoming New Orleans’s first destination offering a full range of CBD products from hookah and gummies to pre-rolled hemp joints. Cru is an Atlanta-born “fast-casual...
After Years Away, a Legendary Hollywood Dive Bar Turns on the Neon Once More
A Hollywood legend is well on its way to revival, as the iconic Power House Bar at 1714 N. Highland is set to return with new ownership and a new direction next month. The neon-fueled hangout, known for years as a locals haunt just steps from the touristy sections of the neighborhood, will reopen in September thanks to Cedd Moses and the Pouring With Heart team, which collectively holds some of the most important nightlife properties in all of Los Angeles.
Jackrabbit Filly Team Pops Up With a Chinese Barbecue Feast in Charleston
Followers of North Charleston darling Jackrabbit Filly (4628 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston) were thrilled to find out owners Shuai and Corrie Wang were planning a second restaurant serving Chinese-style barbecue. Named King BBQ, the new spot will be located at 2029 Carver Avenue, but until the opening, the Wangs will host pop-ups at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., starting Tuesday, August 23, and happening every Tuesday through the year or until their second restaurant opens.
Fancy Midtown Office Tower Swaps in Jean-Georges Restaurant After Booting Daniel Humm Over Vegan Focus
Hot off the heels of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s long-in-the-works Tin Building resurrection, the New York Post reports that the renowned chef and restaurateur will be taking over the sprawling, bi-level restaurant at the base of the new Midtown office tower at 425 Park Avenue, between East 55th and 56th streets. The space was originally supposed to be helmed by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, but the real estate company behind the tower broke ties with Humm after the chef said he’d only build a vegan restaurant. Vongerichten’s restaurant at 425 Park Avenue — with soaring, 25-foot-high ceilings and a 1,000-square-foot show kitchen — is slated to open sometime in late 2023.
Two Memorial Drive Auto Shops Are Transforming Into a Taco Joint and Bakery Cafe
After announcing the August 23 closure of its takeout window and upcoming move this winter, the new Memorial Drive location of Supremo Taco is now confirmed. Supremo Taco is taking over the building located directly behind the current restaurant bordering Memorial Drive, once home to tire shop Wheel Accent, Craig Habif of Habif Properties tells Eater. Joining Supremo Taco is a second location of East Point bakery and cafe Kupcakerie, which takes over the building formerly home to L&D Auto Service and Repair in the back of the property along Chastain Street. Kupcakerie should open this fall.
Henderson Restaurant to Reopen as Destination for Dry-Aged Beef, Pork, Duck, and Fish
Chef and owner Matthew Meyer is readying to launch his new restaurant 138° in the space of his previous Henderson spot, Served Global Dining. Meyer, a punk rock enthusiast, says the name comes from the temperature at which a steak is finished and from the song “We are 138,” by the Misfits. The shuttered Served offered a broad menu that spanned several types of cuisine, including Jewish matzoh brie, El Salvadorian pupusas, Korean bibimbap, and Peruvian Lomo Saltado.
Is Santa Monica’s Main Street Suddenly the Coolest Place to Eat in LA?
Last Friday night on Main Street in Santa Monica, Vamos Vamos was quoting a one-hour wait to solo diners at 6 p.m. — despite the New Mexican-inspired restaurant from Silverlake Wine owners Randy and April Clement only being on its third night of service. Others lucky enough to score a table nearby at raw seafood hotspot Crudo e Nudo were catching up over glasses of natural wine and plates of impeccably fresh fish on the buzzing parklet patio. Further up the street, young diners were milling about outside Little Prince, waiting for seats, and a line was forming at Augie’s on Main, the new panko-crusted “dirty” chicken spot from legendary Los Angeles chef Josiah Citrin, which also opened its doors last week.
This Hot LA Restaurant Is Now Doing Indian-Italian Pan Pizzas
Buzzy Silver Lake Indian sports bar Pijja Palace — already known for its Indian-Italian pizza and pasta combos — will launch delivery and takeout via Caviar and Toast on August 19. Along with the launch comes a brand-new style of thicker square pizza that can only be ordered via takeout and delivery.
Everything You Need to Know About Martha Stewart’s First Restaurant
At her newly opened restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart, the lifestyle trailblazer aims to give visitors a taste of what it is like to be a guest at her New York home, from the country farmhouse stylings to Martha’s favorite recipes. It was big news when the Queen of Entertaining announced her intentions to open her first restaurant in Las Vegas and, so far, the menu, decor and Snoop Dogg appearance have garnered a ton of hype.
The Next Chef on London’s Most Famous Inductions Is a Pasta Master
A Shoreditch pasta master will join the ranks of London’s most famous induction hobs from early September. Mitchell Damota, formerly head chef at Burro e Salvia — known for its low-key dining room and superb fresh pasta — will take over at Clapton wine bar P. Franco from 10 September.
Why You Must Visit This Lo-Fi Santa Cruz Coffee Shop After a Surf Session
Stepping out of my friend’s big silver Sequoia (which is a type of car in addition to a genus of tree, I know now) I spot the first sign we’re on the right track: a dumpster with “Taylor Swift” spray-painted in sloppy white font. Now keep in mind I listened to Folklore on repeat as I drove through rural Washington and fully cosplayed as Harry Styles for an ex-boyfriend’s Taylor Swift-themed party in college. Also, keep in mind I am no surfer extraordinaire, just a run-of-the-mill kook. But when I recommend 11th Hour Coffee, and when I say a lazy Taylor Swift joke is just the tip of this joyous iceberg, it’s not in spite of those facts but indeed because of them; for a good time surfing in Northern California’s surfing holy land, not taking anything too seriously, there’s nothing better than rejuvenating at this downtown house of caffeine after the fact.
