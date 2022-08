Their starting quarterback may still be MIA , but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still ranked as the top overall team heading into the 2022 by ESPN's Mike Clay. Clay released his "NFL position group rankings for 2022" on Friday morning and in the "overall outlook," the Bucs narrowly edge out the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers. Despite being the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams are placed seventh in the overall rankings.

