Wilmington, NC

WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WECT

Oak Island PD to host 1st annual cardboard boat race

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a cardboard boat race in September. Named the “Dutchman Dinghy Dash,” the event will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. The race will occur at Bill Smith Park at 4410 Fish Factory Road.
WECT

Historic Wilmington Foundation to host fundraiser for Giblem Lodge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a fundraiser to support the rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge No. 2. Named “Hell of a Night,” the event will support the restoration of the historic lodge. Built in 1871, Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic Temple in North Carolina.
WECT

Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WECT

New Hanover County fourth graders to learn about 1898 massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming to classrooms in New Hanover County as fourth graders will learn a bit more about a dark part of Wilmington history. Starting this fall, fourth grade students in New Hanover County will learn the basics of what happened during the insurrection of 1898. Though the state titles the topic “Wilmington Race Riots,” teachers will simply call it “1898.”
coastalreview.org

Wilmington angler catches state record red hind

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Monday that it had recently certified a new state record red hind, or Epinephelus guttatus. Jared Lambert of Wilmington caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce fish Aug. 6 near Frying Pan Tower. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was...
WECT

Town of Burgaw to host blood drive

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw will be hosting a blood drive in association with The Blood Connection on Oct. 1. Per their announcement, the drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Burgaw Farmers Market at 100 S. Wright St. Those wishing to...
WECT

Pet of the Week: Ashtar from Roseys Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashtar, a 1-year-old petite Labrador mix is available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. Ashtar’s caregivers describe him as having a high-energy level, but say he settles down very easily after a bit of exercise. Among some of Ashtar’s favorite activities are:. Going for a...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
WECT

Second man charged with murder of Tyshaun Delts in April

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that a second man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5 on N 11th Street in Wilmington. The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18. Trey’Quan Jenkins, a 21-year old man, is...
WECT

Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
