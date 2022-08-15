Read full article on original website
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WECT
Oak Island PD to host 1st annual cardboard boat race
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a cardboard boat race in September. Named the “Dutchman Dinghy Dash,” the event will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. The race will occur at Bill Smith Park at 4410 Fish Factory Road.
WECT
Historic Wilmington Foundation to host fundraiser for Giblem Lodge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a fundraiser to support the rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge No. 2. Named “Hell of a Night,” the event will support the restoration of the historic lodge. Built in 1871, Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic Temple in North Carolina.
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WECT
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. Cape Fear Gardening: Growing Your Own Okra. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Cape Fear Gardening: Growing Your...
WECT
New Hanover County fourth graders to learn about 1898 massacre
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming to classrooms in New Hanover County as fourth graders will learn a bit more about a dark part of Wilmington history. Starting this fall, fourth grade students in New Hanover County will learn the basics of what happened during the insurrection of 1898. Though the state titles the topic “Wilmington Race Riots,” teachers will simply call it “1898.”
coastalreview.org
Wilmington angler catches state record red hind
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Monday that it had recently certified a new state record red hind, or Epinephelus guttatus. Jared Lambert of Wilmington caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce fish Aug. 6 near Frying Pan Tower. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was...
WECT
Town of Burgaw to host blood drive
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw will be hosting a blood drive in association with The Blood Connection on Oct. 1. Per their announcement, the drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Burgaw Farmers Market at 100 S. Wright St. Those wishing to...
foxwilmington.com
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town. On Aug....
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Ashtar from Roseys Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashtar, a 1-year-old petite Labrador mix is available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. Ashtar’s caregivers describe him as having a high-energy level, but say he settles down very easily after a bit of exercise. Among some of Ashtar’s favorite activities are:. Going for a...
WECT
Second man charged with murder of Tyshaun Delts in April
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that a second man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5 on N 11th Street in Wilmington. The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18. Trey’Quan Jenkins, a 21-year old man, is...
WECT
Georgia man sentenced after trafficking 22 pounds of methamphetamine into Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - David Woodhall, 42, of Georgia was recently sentenced in the New Hanover County Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. Deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on November 17, 2021, at Martin Luther...
WECT
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet while he was out mowing the lawn and he saw smoke rising out of the roof.
WMBF
Grand Strand man wins jackpot playing same lotto numbers every time
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man plays the same numbers in the lottery every time he plays - and he has no intention of changing them up. He says he choose the numbers, not because of any special meaning they had, but because he likes them.
WECT
Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
‘Heroic’ beachgoer pulls girls to safety after hearing their screams, NC officials say
The beachgoer believes if he had waited any longer to swim out, “those girls wouldn’t have made it.”
