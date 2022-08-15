ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Random text lands suspected drug dealer in jail

PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — A random text message landed a suspected drug dealer behind bars in central Florida. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office received a call from County Commissioner Joe Mullins, the same commissioner whose run-in with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while at the wheel of a speeding Ferrari gained worldwide attention.
Men accused in caught-on-camera attack on Sanford teen arraigned

SANFORD, Fla. — Two men accused of attacking teenagers in Seminole County, an altercation which included a viral video, are now facing formal criminal charges. "Burning out racing through my (expletive) neighborhood!" a man exclaims on cellphone video. The 16-year-old pulled out his phone to record as much as...
Florida Man Accidentally Shoots To Death His Girlfriend Instead Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Following Fight: Cops

A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend was apprehended following a short manhunt, Radar has learned. On Aug. 16, officers in Ormond Beach located Chad Keene, 37, in the passenger seat of a Kia around 6 p.m. and were able to take him into custody without incident.Police said Keene’s girlfriend, Karli Elliott, 30, was fighting with her ex-boyfriend at a 7-Eleven store in Daytona Beach earlier in the day, WOFL reported.Following the dispute, police said Elliot called up her current boyfriend, Keene.“So the boyfriend responds over to the [7-Eleven] area, and then he confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to WOFL. “We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim.”Elliot was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.Authorities have not publicly identified Elliot’s former boyfriend, who reportedly remained at the scene and tried to help the victim after she was shot.Keene faces charges of charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend’s dog in the head

DeBary, FL– A 34-year-old man has been sentenced after he reportedly shot his girlfriend’s dog in the face. Steven Parsons was sentenced to 366 days behind bars with another three years of probation for the incident that occurred in September of last year. Authorities say Parsons and his...
Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
Manhunt over: Florida man wanted in girlfriend's death arrested

Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that Chad Keene has been taken into custody. Authorities said Keene shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday morning, and said the man may have shot her accidentally and actually intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend.
Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects

Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion

TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
Technical glitch sets off Matanzas High alarm system prompting lockdown, deputy response

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An alarm system went off at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast Thursday prompting the school to be locked down and Flagler County deputies to respond. Authorities previously said the vendor of the alarm system scheduled a self-test without notifying the school or law enforcement. Flagler County Public Schools later clarified to FOX 35 News that it wasn't a test run they weren't notified about, but rather a technical glitch. An old calendar event wasn't removed causing an alarm to misfire.
Joe Mullins Says Drug Dealer Sought to Sell Him Cocaine, So He Turned Him In. The Public Sneers.

Embattled political candidates running for re-election try, hope and pray for all sorts of things to turn their fortunes around. It’s safe to say that, at least since Prohibition, no candidate in Flagler County turned police informant on a drug dealer, as did Joe Mullins, the county commissioner who only weeks ago was disrespecting law enforcement, threatening a state policeman’s job and fabricating the support of two retired police associations he didn’t have.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

