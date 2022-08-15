Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Random text lands suspected drug dealer in jail
PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — A random text message landed a suspected drug dealer behind bars in central Florida. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office received a call from County Commissioner Joe Mullins, the same commissioner whose run-in with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while at the wheel of a speeding Ferrari gained worldwide attention.
WESH
Men accused in caught-on-camera attack on Sanford teen arraigned
SANFORD, Fla. — Two men accused of attacking teenagers in Seminole County, an altercation which included a viral video, are now facing formal criminal charges. "Burning out racing through my (expletive) neighborhood!" a man exclaims on cellphone video. The 16-year-old pulled out his phone to record as much as...
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman arrested after physically abusing child over material found on victim's phone
A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman wrote derogatory words on a juvenile family member’s face, shoved a metal bar in the child’s mouth, handcuffed the child inside a hot car and shaved the child’s head after the woman found sexually explicit photographs on the child’s phone, witnesses told deputies.
Florida Man Accidentally Shoots To Death His Girlfriend Instead Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Following Fight: Cops
A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend was apprehended following a short manhunt, Radar has learned. On Aug. 16, officers in Ormond Beach located Chad Keene, 37, in the passenger seat of a Kia around 6 p.m. and were able to take him into custody without incident.Police said Keene’s girlfriend, Karli Elliott, 30, was fighting with her ex-boyfriend at a 7-Eleven store in Daytona Beach earlier in the day, WOFL reported.Following the dispute, police said Elliot called up her current boyfriend, Keene.“So the boyfriend responds over to the [7-Eleven] area, and then he confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to WOFL. “We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim.”Elliot was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.Authorities have not publicly identified Elliot’s former boyfriend, who reportedly remained at the scene and tried to help the victim after she was shot.Keene faces charges of charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
ormondbeachobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Church prowler says he was 'trying to connect with God'
Church prowler says he was 'trying to connect with God'. Loitering or prowling. Someone noticed a man pulling on the door handles of a church van in a church parking lot. A police officer found the man in the woods nearby, according to the officer's account in an arrest report.
850wftl.com
Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend’s dog in the head
DeBary, FL– A 34-year-old man has been sentenced after he reportedly shot his girlfriend’s dog in the face. Steven Parsons was sentenced to 366 days behind bars with another three years of probation for the incident that occurred in September of last year. Authorities say Parsons and his...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
DeLand Police Searching For Two That Busted Into Smoke Shop
DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department is attempting to identify two subjects who broke into the Volusia Smoke and Vape store located at 1428 North Woodland Boulevard this morning at approximately 3:15 am. The two individuals fled prior to law enforcement’s arrival with several
WESH
Judge orders no bond for Daytona Beach man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge found probable cause in the case against 37-year-old Chad Keene. Keene allegedly shot his girlfriend Karli Elliott and then took off leading to an hours-long neighborhood lockdown until his eventual arrest for second-degree murder. Investigators say the victim and an ex-boyfriend were arguing...
fox35orlando.com
Manhunt over: Florida man wanted in girlfriend's death arrested
Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that Chad Keene has been taken into custody. Authorities said Keene shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday morning, and said the man may have shot her accidentally and actually intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects
Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck. William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion
TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
fox35orlando.com
Technical glitch sets off Matanzas High alarm system prompting lockdown, deputy response
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An alarm system went off at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast Thursday prompting the school to be locked down and Flagler County deputies to respond. Authorities previously said the vendor of the alarm system scheduled a self-test without notifying the school or law enforcement. Flagler County Public Schools later clarified to FOX 35 News that it wasn't a test run they weren't notified about, but rather a technical glitch. An old calendar event wasn't removed causing an alarm to misfire.
Mother dies, child hurt after lightning strikes tree in Winter Springs, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A lightning strike killed a mother and hurt two others in Seminole County. People in Winter Springs said they are devastated after hearing about the woman’s death. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Two people, including a child, were just feet away...
WESH
Sentencing begins for man who killed Lake County deputy in 2005
The sentencing trial has begun for the man who killed a Lake County deputy back in 2005. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death but it wasn't unanimous. And in 2016, the Supreme Court ruled it must be, so a new sentencing trial is taking place. Wheeler killed Deputy Wayne Koester...
flaglerlive.com
Joe Mullins Says Drug Dealer Sought to Sell Him Cocaine, So He Turned Him In. The Public Sneers.
Embattled political candidates running for re-election try, hope and pray for all sorts of things to turn their fortunes around. It’s safe to say that, at least since Prohibition, no candidate in Flagler County turned police informant on a drug dealer, as did Joe Mullins, the county commissioner who only weeks ago was disrespecting law enforcement, threatening a state policeman’s job and fabricating the support of two retired police associations he didn’t have.
