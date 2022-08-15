A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend was apprehended following a short manhunt, Radar has learned. On Aug. 16, officers in Ormond Beach located Chad Keene, 37, in the passenger seat of a Kia around 6 p.m. and were able to take him into custody without incident.Police said Keene’s girlfriend, Karli Elliott, 30, was fighting with her ex-boyfriend at a 7-Eleven store in Daytona Beach earlier in the day, WOFL reported.Following the dispute, police said Elliot called up her current boyfriend, Keene.“So the boyfriend responds over to the [7-Eleven] area, and then he confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to WOFL. “We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim.”Elliot was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.Authorities have not publicly identified Elliot’s former boyfriend, who reportedly remained at the scene and tried to help the victim after she was shot.Keene faces charges of charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

1 DAY AGO