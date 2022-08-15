Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Southbound Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City closes for approximately 2 weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City closed for repairs Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation pushed it back to Wednesday. The project is expected to...
KOMU
Highway 54 resurfacing project in Audrain County to begin Thursday
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A resurfacing project on Highway 54 near Mexico is set to begin Thursday. The 11.5 mile-stretch improvement plan will go from Route J in Mexico to Highway 19 south junction near Martinsburg. Work will be done during daytime hours excluding city limits and extending to near the...
KOMU
Free parking at Columbia's downtown post office location closed until Oct. 1 at the latest
COLUMBIA − If you frequent the downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location, you may notice its free parking lot is closed. The only options for parking are currently street meter parking or parking at the Fifth and Walnut parking garage located across the street from the post office.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, August 18
Southbound Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City closes for approximately 2 weeks. The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City closed for repairs Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach
SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
KOMU
Head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves 3 people injured
CAMDEN COUNTY - Three people were injured following a head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday afternoon. According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Gary Cleek, 65, and Kelly McComb, 23, both of Eldon, were traveling north on Route TT, approximately 320 feet north of Shawnee View Drive.
KOMU
Outage leaves 1,500 Montgomery County residents without power
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - More than 1,500 residents of Montgomery County lost power Tuesday due to an outage at a local Ameren Missouri substation. The outage has been fixed as of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. The outage began at approximately 3:06 p.m., according to Ameren Missouri, and a cause has not yet...
KOMU
Burning vehicle left on train tracks near California reported as stolen
MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a burning vehicle was left on a railroad track near California Tuesday. The sheriff's office said it responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Clarksburg Road, just west of California, around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found a vehicle was on fire, while parked on the railroad tracks.
KOMU
2 juveniles, 3 adults injured after UTV overturns near Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two juveniles and three adults suffered minor to moderate injuries Monday afternoon after the UTV they were in overturned near Fulton. According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Erik Skaggs, 43, from Denver, Colorado, along with two juveniles and two adults, were traveling south on a private property on Route O, approximately five miles east of Fulton.
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged after allegedly pointing gun at driver and children in road rage incident
CALLWAY COUNTY - A Callaway County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City man after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and her children during a road rage incident. Keenan Reeves, 20, is charged with fourth-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
KOMU
Columbia City Council suspends regular Citizen Police Review Board meetings
COLUMBIA- The future of the Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is uncertain after three members have resigned in the last two months. The first two members to resign were Delsie Bonaparte and William Adkins, whose decisions came after contentious board meetings between police officials and board members. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe...
KOMU
Boone County health department to measure Novavax public interest to reduce vaccine waste
COLUMBIA - In an attempt to reduce vaccine waste, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will be measuring the public's interest in the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax is a vaccine for those 18 and older who have not yet received any other COVID vaccine dose and is a type...
KOMU
Jefferson City corrections officer sues inmate after alleged July assault
JEFFERSON CITY − An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center is being sued by a corrections officer after an assault left the officer with severe and permanent injuries. Kent Riley and his wife Jennifer are suing inmate Gavin Syring after a July 19 assault at JCCC. The lawsuit...
KOMU
Detainee accused of sneaking fentanyl inside Pettis County Jail, leading to another detainee's overdose
PETTIS COUNTY − A Sedalia woman accused of bringing a syringe filled with fentanyl inside the Pettis County Jail has been charged with multiple felonies. Crystal Thomas, 32, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail/correctional center and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail/correctional center.
KOMU
Jefferson City Break Time sells its first jackpot-winning ticket
JEFFERSON CITY − A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold at the West Truman Boulevard Break Time in Jefferson City was the only ticket to match all five winning numbers drawn on Aug. 11 to win the $55,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 9...
KOMU
Columbia woman pleads guilty in $1 million conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for taking part in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters valued at $1 million or more. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old former Springfield resident, becomes the seventh and final defendant to plead guilty for the...
KOMU
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are divided over policies backed by President Joe Biden as they begin their campaigns with a visit to the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time at...
KOMU
Unlicensed Sedalia daycare owner charged with involuntary manslaughter of infant
SEDALIA - An unlicensed daycare owner is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after the death of an infant in her Sedalia home. Ashley Kratzer was charged last week with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and operating a childcare facility without a license. In a probable...
KOMU
MU Health Care opens new emergency entrance for pediatric patients
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care opened a new entrance specifically for pediatric patients requiring emergency care at the Children’s Emergency Room Tuesday. The new entrance is located on the west side of University Hospital along Deans Drive. "With the consolidation and moving of our pediatric emergency services to...
KOMU
MU Health Care opens urgent care clinic in Audrain County
MEXICO — MU Health Care opened a new urgent care clinic in Mexico Tuesday to provide urgent, but not life-threatening medical care to residents in need. Mizzou Urgent Care offers X-rays, lab services, breathing treatments, IV hydration and medications, and services for asthma and respiratory infections seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a walk-in basis, according to an MU Health release.
Comments / 0