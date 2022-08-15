CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two juveniles and three adults suffered minor to moderate injuries Monday afternoon after the UTV they were in overturned near Fulton. According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Erik Skaggs, 43, from Denver, Colorado, along with two juveniles and two adults, were traveling south on a private property on Route O, approximately five miles east of Fulton.

