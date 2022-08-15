ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, August 18

Southbound Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City closes for approximately 2 weeks. The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City closed for repairs Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#U S Route 63#Inclement Weather#Traffic
KOMU

Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach

SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves 3 people injured

CAMDEN COUNTY - Three people were injured following a head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday afternoon. According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Gary Cleek, 65, and Kelly McComb, 23, both of Eldon, were traveling north on Route TT, approximately 320 feet north of Shawnee View Drive.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Burning vehicle left on train tracks near California reported as stolen

MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a burning vehicle was left on a railroad track near California Tuesday. The sheriff's office said it responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Clarksburg Road, just west of California, around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found a vehicle was on fire, while parked on the railroad tracks.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KOMU

2 juveniles, 3 adults injured after UTV overturns near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two juveniles and three adults suffered minor to moderate injuries Monday afternoon after the UTV they were in overturned near Fulton. According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Erik Skaggs, 43, from Denver, Colorado, along with two juveniles and two adults, were traveling south on a private property on Route O, approximately five miles east of Fulton.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City man charged after allegedly pointing gun at driver and children in road rage incident

CALLWAY COUNTY - A Callaway County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City man after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and her children during a road rage incident. Keenan Reeves, 20, is charged with fourth-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council suspends regular Citizen Police Review Board meetings

COLUMBIA- The future of the Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is uncertain after three members have resigned in the last two months. The first two members to resign were Delsie Bonaparte and William Adkins, whose decisions came after contentious board meetings between police officials and board members. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Detainee accused of sneaking fentanyl inside Pettis County Jail, leading to another detainee's overdose

PETTIS COUNTY − A Sedalia woman accused of bringing a syringe filled with fentanyl inside the Pettis County Jail has been charged with multiple felonies. Crystal Thomas, 32, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail/correctional center and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail/correctional center.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are divided over policies backed by President Joe Biden as they begin their campaigns with a visit to the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time at...
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Unlicensed Sedalia daycare owner charged with involuntary manslaughter of infant

SEDALIA - An unlicensed daycare owner is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after the death of an infant in her Sedalia home. Ashley Kratzer was charged last week with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and operating a childcare facility without a license. In a probable...
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

MU Health Care opens new emergency entrance for pediatric patients

COLUMBIA − MU Health Care opened a new entrance specifically for pediatric patients requiring emergency care at the Children’s Emergency Room Tuesday. The new entrance is located on the west side of University Hospital along Deans Drive. "With the consolidation and moving of our pediatric emergency services to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU Health Care opens urgent care clinic in Audrain County

MEXICO — MU Health Care opened a new urgent care clinic in Mexico Tuesday to provide urgent, but not life-threatening medical care to residents in need. Mizzou Urgent Care offers X-rays, lab services, breathing treatments, IV hydration and medications, and services for asthma and respiratory infections seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a walk-in basis, according to an MU Health release.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO

