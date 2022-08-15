About two weeks ago, a new attraction was added to the German American Boulevard near the Jasper Train Depot. Visitors to the area can now see the special Bison-tennial legacy bison created as part of the state’s bicentennial in 2016. The five-foot-tall fiberglass model purchased by Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition as part of the state-wide celebration has been repainted and is now on display with information about the bison that migrated through Dubois County.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO