Apollo football looking to build on 2021 season with experienced senior class
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With the start of a new season right around the corner, the Apollo football program aims to build off last year’s experience with an incoming team headlined by a strong group of returning players. The Eagles came firing out of the gates to open the...
Jasper football enters 2022 season with something to prove
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - After running the table in conference play one year ago, the Jasper football program is highly motivated entering the 2022 season. The Wildcats are coming off a dominant regular season last year, finishing undefeated in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) in 2021. However, their season came to a close earlier than coaches and players had hoped after falling in the first round of sectional play to Northview.
North Posey football eager to remain in the conversation following talented senior class
POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Posey high school saw its best football season last year, finishing as the small school Pocket Athletic Conference champions with a talented senior core. The Vikings (9-3) made it to the sectional championship where they lost to the eventual 2A state championship bound Mater Dei...
Feed Evansville in need of supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville organizers closed a community food share event after they ran out of food. Organizers say they’re struggling to meet the area’s needs. Feed Evansville started in March 2020, when community leaders anticipated an increase in food insecurity. They worked to help people...
Sunrise School Spirit returns next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are almost a week away from the big return of Sunrise School Spirit. We partnered with local schools that are collecting food for the Tri-State Food Bank. Not only that, we then crash their school for a large morning pep rally and show off all...
State of the Schools held in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club of Evansville hosted the second session of the EVSC State of the School. This second session presented a panel that included Superintendent David Smith, Susan Phelps, and teachers. The main focus of the panel was to discuss a recent approach to the education...
Students at UE move into dorms
Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case. Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case. Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter.
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
Hydrofair highlighted during last Friday After Five of the season
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party starts in Owensboro one last time at Friday After Five this season. Tanner Holbrook was live at English Park on Sunrise with details.
8/18 Dr. Porter Interview
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re learning new information on the Evansville house explosion. Fire officials say the status of all the buildings in the area has been determined. The search continues for a missing Spencer County teen. Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for Kendall King.
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
EXCITING! The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are Coming to Owensboro
Some fun concert news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Early next year, you'll get the chance to see two great 90s country bands in one night. The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to town. The Kentucky Headhunters are probably best known for their 1990 hit "Dumas...
Bison-tennial Legacy Bison on display at German American Boulevard
About two weeks ago, a new attraction was added to the German American Boulevard near the Jasper Train Depot. Visitors to the area can now see the special Bison-tennial legacy bison created as part of the state’s bicentennial in 2016. The five-foot-tall fiberglass model purchased by Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition as part of the state-wide celebration has been repainted and is now on display with information about the bison that migrated through Dubois County.
Evansville Parks Dept. wants master plan input
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for community involvement as they begin the development of a five-year Master Plan. Organizers are hosting the first Community Open House on Thursday, August 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CK Newsome Community...
Evansville deli closing after 36 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime deli in downtown Evansville is closing up shop later Friday. Bits and Bytes on 4th Street has been in business for 36 years. A post on the Downtown Evansville Facebook page says owner Mary Harl is retiring. They are known for their specialty sandwich,...
Owensboro family awarded ‘Military Makeover’, receives new HVAC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ray’s Heating and Air partnered with Goodman to offer a ‘Military Makeover’ for one Owensboro family. Wayne McElvain and his familiy were gifted with a brand new high-efficiency heating and air conditions system which included installation. McElvain was nominated by a family friend...
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Funerals held for Evansville couple who died in home explosion
Two victims who died in the home explosion in Evansville last week were laid to rest on Tuesday. Charles and Martina Hite were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday’s explosion. At the ceremony, the streets were line with friends and family of Charles and Martina as they...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s been one week since the deadly Evansville house explosion. Weinbach Avenue is back open. Volunteers are lending a helping hand to those affected by the blast. We have new information on a stabbing on Evansville’s eastside. Authorities say a woman was taken to the hospital where she had surgery. The suspect is now in custody.
