While there’s been a lot of press about the upcoming EV tax credit that could go into law any minute, some forget that there’s already one on the books. The outgoing credit applies to more EVs than the one that will replace it and with that in mind, automakers like Rivian and Lucid, who will soon be ineligible, are trying to help their customers score the credit before it’s gone.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO