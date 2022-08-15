ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

Tesla Wins Right To Continue Using Terms Like Autopilot And FSD In Germany

The Higher Regional Court of Munich has ruled that Tesla is allowed to continue using the terms “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) in its communications materials in Germany. The decision follows a lawsuit that was filed by Wettbewerbszentrale, which acts as a self-regulatory institution for German...
Rivian And Lucid Have A Workaround Allowing Buyers To Qualify For EV Tax Credit

While there’s been a lot of press about the upcoming EV tax credit that could go into law any minute, some forget that there’s already one on the books. The outgoing credit applies to more EVs than the one that will replace it and with that in mind, automakers like Rivian and Lucid, who will soon be ineligible, are trying to help their customers score the credit before it’s gone.
Jaguar Begins Their Push Upmarket With New Lifestyle-Focused Ad Campaign

It’s been known for some time now that Jaguar is looking to make the jump upmarket, attempting to compete with Rolls-Royce and Bentley rather than Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and the latest step in their transition is a new advertising campaign. The company aims to become a fully electric ultra-luxury...
