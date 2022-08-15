Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Register Citizen
New Haven man facing prison for stealing 2,000 cartons of cigarettes from Milford business
MILFORD — A New Haven man charged with stealing more than 2,000 cartons of cigarettes while working for a Milford-based tobacco distributor will serve jail time after taking a plea deal, according to court records. The suspect, 36-year-old Luis Cruz, entered a written plea of nolo contendere, or no...
Register Citizen
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Farmington man charged with manslaughter in teen’s death
FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old resident has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sped through a red light while intoxicated and killed a recent high school grad in June. Jacob Coffey, 21, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding over 60 mph and...
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden woman charged in credit union robbery
HAMDEN — Police have arrested a woman they say robbed a credit union around midday on Wednesday. Natalie Medor, 36, of Hamden, was located late Wednesday after what officers described as an “extensive investigation.” She has been charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny and is set to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Sept. 28. She is free on $20,000 bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Stamford man faces up to 8 years in prison under deal offered in fatal 2020 hit-and-run of bicyclist
STAMFORD — A city man faces up to eight years in prison if he accepts a plea offer made in connection to a November 2020 collision that killed a 19-year-old riding his bike. The offer, made by judge Gary White, requires John Reese, 34, to plead guilty to misconduct with a motor vehicle and felony evading responsibility.
Register Citizen
Police: Phone leads to Stamford 18-year-old’s arrest in Westport car theft
WESTPORT — A cellphone found in a stolen pickup has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Stamford resident, police said. DeMarcus Bennett, 18, turned himself in to Westport police on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday morning, the police department said in a Facebook post.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case
STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Richard Dabate gets 65 years in CT ‘Fitbit murder,’ but ‘nothing will bring Connie back,’ family says
VERNON — Calling it a brutal, calculating and incomprehensible act, a judge Thursday sentenced Richard Dabate to 65 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2015 and claiming she died during a home invasion. Judge Corinne Klatt sentenced the 46-year-old Ellington resident in state Superior Court in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
Register Citizen
Two arrested in downtown stabbing, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested two men who stabbed each other during a downtown fight Tuesday night. Fernando Gomez, 25, and Bryan Ramirez, 29, were each arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. Ramirez also was charged with first-degree threatening.
Register Citizen
Police: Members of CT theft ring seen in viral videos stealing cartloads of items face charges in Wilton
A Connecticut resident police said was part of a multi-town retail theft ring has been charged in connection with another shoplifting incident from last year, Wilton police said. Nasif Muhammad, 52, was arrested at state Superior Court in Stamford on a warrant charging him with fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally
A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
Register Citizen
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say
HARTFORD — Police said they arrested two juveniles who they suspect intentionally set a playscape on fire Tuesday, destroying it. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were charged with reckless burning, risk of injury and reckless endangerment, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. The boys rolled a large truck tire under...
Register Citizen
South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway
SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
Register Citizen
New Haven police: Man, 33, shot on Carlisle Street
NEW HAVEN — A city man was shot Tuesday night on Carlisle Street, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Carlisle Street between its intersection with Liberty and Cedar streets around 11:50 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Soon after,...
Register Citizen
Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine
DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
Register Citizen
Warrant: Behind curtained Plymouth storefront, illegal poker den brought in up to $2,000 a night
PLYMOUTH — The operator of an illegal poker den was pulling in up to $2,000 a night on games held behind a curtained storefront, according to an arrest warrant released Wednesday. Police discovered the “underground gambling house” in the Terryville section of Plymouth early on May 19 when officers...
Register Citizen
Hartford Police: Two men stabbed after fight on Pratt Street
HARTFORD — A fight led to the hospitalization of two men with stab wounds Tuesday evening, according to police. One man, who is in his 20s, was reported in critical but stable condition after a single stab wound. The other man, who is also in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times but his wounds are believed to be not life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Tuesday night.
Register Citizen
Hartford man charged after witnesses said he pulled out a gun during dispute at Stamford soccer game
STAMFORD — A Hartford man allegedly pulled a gun at a crowded city park on Saturday following a dispute at a soccer game, police said. Capt. Richard Conklin said police responded to a “very crowded” Lione Park on Saturday afternoon on reports of a man who brandished a gun following an argument at an organized soccer game.
Comments / 0