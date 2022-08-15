ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Man arrested in woman's East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Farmington man charged with manslaughter in teen's death

FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old resident has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sped through a red light while intoxicated and killed a recent high school grad in June. Jacob Coffey, 21, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding over 60 mph and...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden woman charged in credit union robbery

HAMDEN — Police have arrested a woman they say robbed a credit union around midday on Wednesday. Natalie Medor, 36, of Hamden, was located late Wednesday after what officers described as an “extensive investigation.” She has been charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny and is set to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Sept. 28. She is free on $20,000 bond.
HAMDEN, CT
New Milford, CT
Torrington, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Phone leads to Stamford 18-year-old's arrest in Westport car theft

WESTPORT — A cellphone found in a stolen pickup has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Stamford resident, police said. DeMarcus Bennett, 18, turned himself in to Westport police on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday morning, the police department said in a Facebook post.
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case

STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say

EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Two arrested in downtown stabbing, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested two men who stabbed each other during a downtown fight Tuesday night. Fernando Gomez, 25, and Bryan Ramirez, 29, were each arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. Ramirez also was charged with first-degree threatening.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally

A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say

HARTFORD — Police said they arrested two juveniles who they suspect intentionally set a playscape on fire Tuesday, destroying it. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were charged with reckless burning, risk of injury and reckless endangerment, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. The boys rolled a large truck tire under...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police: Man, 33, shot on Carlisle Street

NEW HAVEN — A city man was shot Tuesday night on Carlisle Street, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Carlisle Street between its intersection with Liberty and Cedar streets around 11:50 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Soon after,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine

DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford Police: Two men stabbed after fight on Pratt Street

HARTFORD — A fight led to the hospitalization of two men with stab wounds Tuesday evening, according to police. One man, who is in his 20s, was reported in critical but stable condition after a single stab wound. The other man, who is also in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times but his wounds are believed to be not life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Tuesday night.
HARTFORD, CT

