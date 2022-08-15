Read full article on original website
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million
A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved
The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
Electric vehicle showroom planned for former Milford Hooters site
MILFORD — A new electric car showroom will be filling space once occupied by Hooters on the Boston Post Road. DeForest W. Smith, president of Milford-based George J. Smith and Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate, announced that the property at 990 Boston Post Road was recently sold for $2.8 million.
Residents: St. Roch Church carnival badly damages Greenwich school field
A church carnival left a public-school field badly damaged, causing some controversy in Greenwich.
Darien Great Island purchase pushed back due to ‘environmental’ and ‘access’ delays
DARIEN — When town officials pushed back the review period for their $103 million Great Island purchase, First Selectman Monica McNally gave scant details. A statement on the town website cited “outstanding issues” but assured the public that officials and property owners reached a mutual agreement. Initially,...
Ex Files To Evict Catherine Palmer from Butler Lane Home
A woman seeking to evict tenants from a notorious Butler Lane house is now facing eviction from the residence herself, according to court documents filed last week. Catherine Palmer, known to New Canaanites following her arrest and conviction on three counts of animal cruelty after three puppies died at 151 Butler Lane two years ago, had filed in April to evict two tenants from the residence.
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers
Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
12 companies applying for cannabis cultivation licenses suing Connecticut
The number of lawsuits challenging Connecticut’s cannabis cultivator licensing process has grown to a dozen. Earlier this summer, two Hartford County-based businesses were the first to challenge their denials for cultivator licenses by the state’s Social Equity Council that they did not meet requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants. Since then, 10 more lawsuits have been filed.
Connecticut Families Look Forward to Sales Tax-Free Week
Families looking to save a little money are holding off on shopping until next week. That’s when the state’s sales tax-free week takes place. It applies to most clothing and shoes under $100. “I don’t go shopping very often, but it definitely will spur me on to go...
Fire heavily damages New Milford home
It happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bostwick Place.
Danbury Man Drowns At Candlewood Lake in Brookfield, Police Say
State police are reporting that a man who was pulled from a Fairfield County lake in cardiac arrest has died from drowning. The victim, Adao Nogueira, age 53, of Danbury, was rescued from Button Island in New Fairfield around 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16. Brookfield Volunteer Fire and EMS were...
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
Connecticut malls find new ways to fill vacant space: ‘We want to reinvent the mall’
STAMFORD — Michael O’Brien has been playing or coaching soccer for most of his life. But the turf that he treads today at his new business differs from other pitches: It is situated inside a downtown shopping mall. The Soccer Fun Zone that O’Brien co-owns opened last month...
Cali Meets Connecticut at a Unique Waterfront Home in Norwalk Listed for $2.8M
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but there are still properties ripe for picking before school starts. Sitting between SoNo and the coastal enclave of Rowayton, CT, a gorgeous home perhaps more fitting on a Bay Area cliffside than the Connecticut coastline, listed last month asking $2.795 million.
New Milford has seen 15 catalytic converter thefts this year. Here’s what police are doing about it
NEW MILFORD — With more than a dozen catalytic converters stolen in town since the beginning of the year, the New Milford Police Department has been engaged in efforts to prevent those crimes. New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto said catalytic converter thefts are a "big problem" nationally, regionally,...
Warrant: Behind curtained Plymouth storefront, illegal poker den brought in up to $2,000 a night
PLYMOUTH — The operator of an illegal poker den was pulling in up to $2,000 a night on games held behind a curtained storefront, according to an arrest warrant released Wednesday. Police discovered the “underground gambling house” in the Terryville section of Plymouth early on May 19 when officers...
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say
HARTFORD — Police said they arrested two juveniles who they suspect intentionally set a playscape on fire Tuesday, destroying it. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were charged with reckless burning, risk of injury and reckless endangerment, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. The boys rolled a large truck tire under...
