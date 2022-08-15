ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

NewsTimes

Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million

A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
Register Citizen

Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved

The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
Register Citizen

West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns

WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Register Citizen

Electric vehicle showroom planned for former Milford Hooters site

MILFORD — A new electric car showroom will be filling space once occupied by Hooters on the Boston Post Road. DeForest W. Smith, president of Milford-based George J. Smith and Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate, announced that the property at 990 Boston Post Road was recently sold for $2.8 million.
newcanaanite.com

Ex Files To Evict Catherine Palmer from Butler Lane Home

A woman seeking to evict tenants from a notorious Butler Lane house is now facing eviction from the residence herself, according to court documents filed last week. Catherine Palmer, known to New Canaanites following her arrest and conviction on three counts of animal cruelty after three puppies died at 151 Butler Lane two years ago, had filed in April to evict two tenants from the residence.
WTNH

National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating

Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
NBC Connecticut

Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers

Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
Register Citizen

12 companies applying for cannabis cultivation licenses suing Connecticut

The number of lawsuits challenging Connecticut’s cannabis cultivator licensing process has grown to a dozen. Earlier this summer, two Hartford County-based businesses were the first to challenge their denials for cultivator licenses by the state’s Social Equity Council that they did not meet requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants. Since then, 10 more lawsuits have been filed.
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Families Look Forward to Sales Tax-Free Week

Families looking to save a little money are holding off on shopping until next week. That’s when the state’s sales tax-free week takes place. It applies to most clothing and shoes under $100. “I don’t go shopping very often, but it definitely will spur me on to go...
Register Citizen

Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say

HARTFORD — Police said they arrested two juveniles who they suspect intentionally set a playscape on fire Tuesday, destroying it. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were charged with reckless burning, risk of injury and reckless endangerment, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. The boys rolled a large truck tire under...
