Victim of robbery near Cheaha State Park identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The victim of an attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning has been identified.
Clay County coroner Dale Rush identified the victim as Adam Simjee, 22, from Apopka, FL on Monday.Man who allegedly shot son in Jefferson County arrested on capital murder charges
According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Simjee was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road due to an attempted robbery.
One suspect was also shot during the robbery attempt and flown to a hospital for treatment. A second suspect fled the scene of the crime and was later captured Sunday night.
Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 1