Clay County, AL

Victim of robbery near Cheaha State Park identified

By Monica Nakashima
 3 days ago

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The victim of an attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning has been identified.

Clay County coroner Dale Rush identified the victim as Adam Simjee, 22, from Apopka, FL on Monday.

Man who allegedly shot son in Jefferson County arrested on capital murder charges

According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Simjee was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road due to an attempted robbery.

One suspect was also shot during the robbery attempt and flown to a hospital for treatment. A second suspect fled the scene of the crime and was later captured Sunday night.

