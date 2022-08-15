ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The 100 Percenters and Sony Music Publishing Open Applications for $2,500 Songwriter Stimulus Grants

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wz7jY_0hIACLz900

The 100 Percenters , a musicians and creatives advocacy nonprofit, has opened the first round of its Songwriter Stimulus Program applications in partnership with Sony Music Publishing .

With support from Sony, the 100 Percenters will offer $2,500 stimulus grants in its first round of applications for U.S. songwriters. To qualify for the grant, applicants must have experience as a professional songwriter for two or more years, have three or more songwriting credits on allmusic.com, be a U.S. citizen, make less than $100k a year, be able to prove income and be a member of the 100 Percenters. Applications for the first round close on Sept. 15.

The partnership is part of the 100 Percenters’ ongoing efforts to provide financial relief and support to U.S. songwriters, composers, and producers impacted by the pandemic. In addition to the Songwriter Stimulus Program, the 100 Percenters will also provide emergency grants to music creators in need through its emergency fund.

“I am confident that we will help make things better for all songwriters,” said Tiffany Red, founder and executive director of The 100 Percenters, when the partnership was announced back in early April . “It’s an honor to have the support of [Sony Publishing chairman] Jon Platt. He heard us and took action in a way that I could never have imagined. This is just the beginning!”

The 100 Percenters is a 501 c3 organization founded in 2020 by Red, a Grammy-winning songwriter and entrepreneur who has penned hits for Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Jason Derulo and Zendaya, among others. According to the announcement, the 100 Percenters “advocate for all music creatives with a focus on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and marginalized creatives. Their goal is for all music creatives to have equitable access to opportunities, revenue streams, education, and support.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ancestry’s Latest Big-Pitch Commercial Streamed On Pluto, Paramount+

One of the commercials running on the streaming-video site Pluto is big enough to look just like one of its many content selections. Rather than break up a streaming show with a selection of traditional commercials, Ancestry decided to create a short film that its executives hoped would be as enticing as anything else consumers tried to binge. As part of a pact with Paramount Global, the vignette streamed on Pluto as well as CBS News’ streaming-video properties. Before Juneteenth, the online genealogy service released “A Dream Delivered: The Lost Letters of Hawkins Wilson,” which follows one family’s effort to find relatives...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

YouTube Hires Verizon Exec Miguel Quiroga as VP of Product Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Miguel Quiroga, after spending more than 20 years of his career at Verizon, is joining YouTube as VP of product partnerships. Quiroga will oversee the YouTube experience across the video platform’s partner ecosystem. That includes managing and developing partnerships for YouTube’s suite of products, including the YouTube app (on mobile and connected-TV devices), YouTube Music, YouTube TV and the platform’s shopping services. Quiroga replaces Heather Rivera, who exited YouTube in February 2022 after nearly 15 years at Google to join grocery-delivery company Instacart. Quiroga will join YouTube on Sept. 12, reporting to YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Disney+ Appoints Director of Content for Canada

Disney continues to grow its presence in Canada with the appointment of Stephanie Azam as director of content for streaming service Disney+. Although no Canadian originals have been announced for the streaming service to date, the hire suggests that could soon change. Azam joins Disney following a year-long gig with the independent Canadian distribution company MK2/MILE END, where she served as VP of development and acquisitions. The Quebec-based company created the role to expand in English Canada last September in hopes of deepening domestic and international partnerships. This April, Montreal-based Sphère Média acquired the company but kept the Toronto and Montreal teams in...
BUSINESS
Variety

Busan Market Denies Cancelation Rumors, Commits to In-Person Edition and Unveils Story Market Properties

Organizers of the Asian Contents & Film Market, the industry section operated in parallel with the Busan International Film Festival, have underlined their commitment to hold the market as an in-person event this October. The Asian film industry had recently witnessed rumors that the Busan market would be staying as an online-only event, as it was in 2020 and 2021, during the height of the COVID pandemic. “To clarify, the Asian Contents & Film Market 2022 WILL be held in person, and in full capacity, for the first time in three years,” Busan market organizers said in a statement emailed to Variety. “[We]...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

U.S. Streaming Tops Cable TV Viewing for First Time, Nielsen Says

Americans now watch more stuff on TV from streaming services than either broadcast or cable TV. Streaming platforms, led by Netflix, in July 2022 for the first time surpassed cable networks to claim the largest share of U.S. TV viewing for the month, according to new data from Nielsen. It was only a matter of time before the milestone was reached, as streaming usage has continued to climb while traditional TV declines amid the steady drip-drip-drip of cord-cutting losses. For the month of July, streaming among American TV households represented a record 34.8% share of total consumption, while cable and broadcast came...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nia Long and Larenz Tate to Reunite for ‘Love Jones’ 25th Anniversary at 2022 CultureCon in NYC

For the fourth annual CultureCon presented by the Creative Collective NYC, renowned stars Nia Long and Larenz Tate will take the stage in a “Love Jones” reunion, marking the film’s 25th anniversary. Long and Tate will headline a Creative Genius conversation — a mainstage dialogue celebrating some of the most impactful names in culture — on Saturday, Oct. 8, as part of the weekend’s festivities. Past creative genius speakers include Spike Lee, John Legend, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and Sanaa Lathan. Created by founder Imani Ellis, the Creative Collective NYC is a community dedicated to curating brave spaces for creatives of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Darius Campbell Danesh, ‘Pop Idol’ Runner-Up and West End Star, Dies at 41

Darius Campbell Danesh, the “Pop Idol” runner up and West End Star has died, the BBC reports. He was 41. The singer, who was Scottish, was reportedly found dead in an apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 11. A spokesperson for the Rochester police department told Variety his death is currently the subject of “an open investigation.” The spokesperson would not comment on whether there were any suspicious circumstances. Danesh was catapulted into the public eye in 2001 with his rendition of Britney Spears chart-topper “Hit Me Baby One More Time” on one of the U.K.’s early naughties singing competition shows “Pop...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Publishing Company#Stimulus#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lsb Sony Publishing
Variety

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Sue Triller, Seeking $28 Million for Verzuz Rap-Battle Deal

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have hauled short-form music video app Triller into court, with the pair of artists alleging Triller must pay them $28 million after acquiring Verzuz, their livestreaming rap-battle show. The duo founded the popular Verzuz virtual battle series in March 2020, then less than a year later agreed to sell it to Triller for undisclosed terms. Swizz and Timbaland received equity in Triller, part of which they said would be allocated among 43 artists who had appeared on Verzuz, including John Legend, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Too $hort, Patti LaBelle and Gucci Mane. According to the lawsuit,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Angelina Jolie Revealed as Plaintiff in FBI Lawsuit Related to Brad Pitt Assault Allegations

After much speculation, the subjects of an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff alleges being assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane have been revealed as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. According to a report from Puck, several years ago Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children when they were aboard the plane. Per the agent’s notes at the time, Pitt allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shouted things like, “You’re fucking up this family.” Jolie alleged that on the same flight, another physical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Brian Stelter to Exit CNN After ‘Reliable Sources’ Is Cancelled

And now some news about the news program that covers the news. “Reliable Sources,” the media-news program that has been on CNN since 1993, is the latest piece of content to go on the chopping block under the cost-cutting regime of Warner Bros. Discovery. The show, which has evolved from a dusty public affairs program in its earliest days to a lean-forward show that often took on Fox News and President Donald Trump under former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, will broadcast its last episode on Sunday, August 21. Its anchor, Brian Stelter, will leave the company. “We appreciate his contributions to the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Regrets How She Called Out Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘It’s a Scary Time to Have an Opinion’

Zoë Kravitz expressed regret to The Wall Street Journal regarding her decision to publicly call out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. A few days after the slap, “The Batman” star posted a photo of herself on Instagram from the Oscars red carpet and wrote, “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Kravitz also responded “nope” when one commenter asked if she supported Smith’s actions. “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

How ‘Airwolf,’ ‘Knight Rider’ and John Carpenter Influenced the Music of ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’

When Oscar-winning animation director Mark Andrews (“Brave”) called his old Pixar pal Alex Mandel about his latest gig, “Super Giant Robot Brothers,” Mandel was 6,700 miles away in New Zealand managing projects for visual effects house Weta Digital. Mandel, whose other creative side happens to be classically trained composer, dove into Andrews’ new project and created more than three hours of music for the series now airing on Netflix. “Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a 3D animated action-comedy from Reel FX about massive metal robots destined to save the world from invading kaiju – giant monsters from space – while trying to...
MOVIES
Variety

Young Black Women Roar in Idris Elba and Will Packer’s ‘Beast’: ‘We’re Leading a Movie and It’s Not Anything Degrading’

Idris Elba is undeniably the star of Will Packer’s latest movie, “Beast,” but the family story at the heart of Universal’s release was a big draw for the producer who previously shepherded “Girls Trip.” In the movie, debuting in theaters Aug. 19, Elba plays Nate Samuels, a recently widowed doctor who returns to South Africa with his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) and must fight to survive from a man-hunting lion. Packer sought to offer a balance for the late summer movie calendar. “I loved the idea that it just happens to be a Black family in...
MOVIES
Variety

Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Filing for Bankruptcy: Report

Debt-laden exhibition giant Cineworld is filing for bankruptcy after admitting to low admissions, according to reports. The company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., has hired lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on the bankruptcy process, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. “Cineworld is expected to file a chapter 11 petition in the U.S. and is considering filing an insolvency proceeding in the U.K.,” the Wall Street Journal said. Cineworld declined to comment when approached by Variety. On Wednesday, Cineworld revealed lower than expected cinema admissions, which could...
BUSINESS
Variety

Kanye West Defends Selling His New Clothing Line Out of Construction Bags: ‘I’m Not Here to Apologize About My Ideas’

Kanye West gave an interview to Fox News on Thursday where he refused to apologize after receiving backlash for selling his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection out of construction bags. “Look, man. I’m an innovator. And I’m not here to sit up here and apologize about my ideas,” West explained to the news outlet. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.” West appeared adamant when speaking about his unconventional in-store presentation and expressed his goal with the display method is to make...
APPAREL
Variety

HBO Max to Remove 36 Titles, Including 20 Originals, From Streaming

HBO Max will remove almost 36 titles from its service as early as this week, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for HBO Max attributed the decision to the pending merge of the platform with Discovery+, which is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max’s statement reads. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.” Taking off the titles from streaming would also help Warner Bros. Discovery cut costs by removing lesser-watched...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Nope’ Is a Resounding Yes at U.K. Box Office

Universal’s “Nope,” directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.8 million ($2.2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. In second position, Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train” sped to £909,264 and now has £5.06 million after two weekends. In third place, in its third weekend, Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” collected £831,799 for a total of £8.2 million. In fourth, in its seventh weekend, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” took £755,042 and now has a total of £38.5 million. Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Thor: Love...
MOVIES
Variety

Abigail Disney Takes Aim at Her Family’s Company in ‘The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales’ Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Abigail E. Disney is holding a magnifying glass to the company founded by her family in the first trailer for “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales.” Through the lens of the Happiest Place on Earth, the documentary, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, examines the wealth disparity between the rich and the poor in the United States. “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” was directed by Kathleen Hughes and Abigail Disney, whose grandfather Roy O. Disney co-founded The Walt Disney Company with his brother Walt Disney. In addition to her work as a documentary filmmaker, she is...
MOVIES
Variety

Roku Pushes ‘House of the Dragon’ in Its Biggest Subscription VOD Promo Deal to Date

Roku is unleashing unprecedented promotional firepower for “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel set to premiere Sunday on HBO Max, in what the streaming platform company says is its biggest-ever subscription VOD marketing deal. Roku’s “House of the Dragon” campaign for HBO Max involved more than 100 staffers at the company. The multi-pronged initiative includes an array of on- and off-platform activations, including a custom pre-release special produced by the Roku Brand Studio, called the “Roku Rundown”; retail promos; and a “HOTD” Roku hub experiences featuring home-screen menu takeovers, a sweepstakes giveaway offering the chance to win a...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy