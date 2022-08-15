ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

hufsd.edu

Brian Sosnowski to Study Forensic Science at Univ. of Tampa

Brian Sosnowski is an all-around good guy. He’s the kind of young man that anyone would be fortunate to have as a friend or teammate. Teachers loved him and the Huntington High School Class of 2022 member excelled in his studies, earning the distinction of Distinguished Senior. Mr. Sosnowski...
HUNTINGTON, NY
hufsd.edu

Jake Burton Captures American Chemical Society Award

Jake Burton mastered his coursework at Huntington High School and he did it with a smile on his face and while earning the respect and affection of his teachers and classmates. Mr. Burton plans to study at McGill University. He captured the New York American Chemical Society’s Long Island subsection...
HUNTINGTON, NY
hufsd.edu

Huntington Principal Presents Alumni Awards

Huntington High School Principal Brenden Cusack presented a series of alumni awards to a set of outstanding Class of 2022 members. Two coveted alumni cups were presented along with a pair of $500 alumni scholarships. Theadora Carnesi and Robert Smith were awarded alumni trophy cups before a crowd of about...
HUNTINGTON, NY
hufsd.edu

Alum Richard Zboray to Study at Indiana University

Richard Zboray is heading off to Indiana University-Bloomington to study finance and mathematics. The teenager graduated as one of the top members of Huntington High School’s Class of 2022. An Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor, Mr. Zboray’s academic record is stellar. A member of five separate academic honor societies,...
HUNTINGTON, NY

