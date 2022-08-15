Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Rochester man for illegal possession of a firearm
On August 18, 2022, at about 11:20 a.m., Troopers from SP Rochester pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt. Troopers stopped the vehicle on Alphonse St. and identified the driver as Tisartis White, age 36, of Rochester. During the investigation troopers discovered a...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
Shots fired at restaurant employee
Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night.
Rochester police make arrest in Child St. shooting
According to officials, the man was identified as the suspected shooter that left two women hospitalized on the afternoon hours of August 11.
Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
Elmira man arrested for burglary, theft
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week. Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in […]
FL Radio Group
Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic
A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: State Police Investigate Crash in City of Rochester
On August 19, 2022, the suspect involved in the pursuit, Kron C. Hathaway, age 21, was arraigned bedside at Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn on the charges of. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. (3) counts of...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Union Springs resident for DWI.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle crossing the center line on Cayuga Street in the village of Union Springs. Robert A. Jacobs, age 66, of Union Springs, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and a traffic violation.
WHEC TV-10
3 teens arrested on burglary charges
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
cnycentral.com
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Geneva resident for Petit Larceny.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo responded to a larceny complaint at the Kwik Fill in the town of Waterloo. Michael Vandemortel, age 66, of Geneva, was subsequently arrested for Petit Larceny and a traffic violation. All charges are returnable to the Town of Waterloo Court on...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident
A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
flackbroadcasting.com
Pair who allegedly broke into and stole from Lewis County campers released under New York’s Bail Reform
DIANA- A pair from Onondaga County are accused of breaking into and stealing items from numerous campers in the North Country, police say. William D. Anderson, 28, and Liana M. Flack, 32, both of Syracuse, NY were arrested last Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. They are officially charged with four felony counts each of burglary in the third-degree and criminal mischief in the third-degree.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
4 hospitalized after police chase and crash on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday. According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car. Investigators said a […]
nyspnews.com
Troopers in Wolcott arrest an Ontario resident for Felony DWI.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Wolcott responded to a suspicious vehicle on Wilson Road in the town of Huron. Brian D. Smith, age 35, of Ontario, was subsequently arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
Aggravated insurance fraud, murder, strangulation: 221 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between June 30 and Aug. 15, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. People arrested were ages 18 to 79.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Auburn resident for DWI.
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn responded to an erratic driver on North Street near the Arterial in the city of Auburn. Haley M. Ferris, 26, of Auburn, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and a traffic violation. All charges are returnable...
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
