Troy, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police arrest two men for felonies in forged check scam

On August 17, 2022, State Police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, NY, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. Brian H. Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, NY, was arrested for three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony and Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Rensselaer man following a vehicle pursuit

On August 17, 2022, State Police assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol arrested Sean R. Cooper, 40, of Rensselaer, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Resisting arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.
RENSSELAER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police seize illegal guns and magazines in Washington County

On August 18, 2022, members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three Washington County men on gun possession charges and seized a number of weapons and high-capacity magazines. John D. Petteys Sr., 68, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Update to head-on crash from May: Delaware County man arrested

On August 17, 2022, New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:. Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a class “B” felony. Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a class “C” felony. Aggravated Unlicensed...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
