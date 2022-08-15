On August 17, 2022, State Police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, NY, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. Brian H. Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, NY, was arrested for three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony and Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO