State Police arrest two men for felonies in forged check scam
On August 17, 2022, State Police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, NY, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. Brian H. Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, NY, was arrested for three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony and Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal March crash in Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney's Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment.
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
State Police arrest Rensselaer man following a vehicle pursuit
On August 17, 2022, State Police assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol arrested Sean R. Cooper, 40, of Rensselaer, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Resisting arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.
Two arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks in Fulton County
Two men have been arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks at two credit unions in Fulton County. New York State Police said Elijah Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, and Brian Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 17.
State Police seize illegal guns and magazines in Washington County
On August 18, 2022, members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three Washington County men on gun possession charges and seized a number of weapons and high-capacity magazines. John D. Petteys Sr., 68, and...
Albany felon nabbed for allegedly dodging court
Police arrested an Albany man—convicted of several violent felonies in the past—on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Watervliet.
Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault
LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
Update to head-on crash from May: Delaware County man arrested
On August 17, 2022, New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:. Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a class “B” felony. Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a class “C” felony. Aggravated Unlicensed...
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash
An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Cohoes firefighter arrested in case involving teen girl
Police arrested a firefighter in Cohoes after a complaint involving a 15-year-old girl. Glenn Dame, 35, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The city says Dame is suspended from the fire department without pay.
Salem man jailed for allegedly stealing credit cards
A Salem man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly broke into a car and stole several credit cards and personal belongings from it.
Troy man sentenced in 2021 shooting of 12-year-old
A Troy man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Thursday in connection with the 2021 drive-by shooting of Matthew Rivera.
Lake George crash claims life of motorcyclist
An unnamed motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing on Route 9 in Lake George.
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen
The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week.
Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man
An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him.
