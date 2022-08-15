Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!
Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
KPLC TV
Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
KPLC TV
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
KPLC TV
Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone
A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
brproud.com
Student in Louisiana arrested after search outside high school allegedly uncovers loaded gun and marijuana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old student was arrested after a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer got a whiff of marijuana. CPSO says that smell was “coming from a group of students” outside LaGrange High School on Wednesday, August 17. A search was...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman claims she was pulled over by person impersonating law enforcement
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you do when you see flashing blue lights behind you? Most people pull over just like one Lake Charles woman did. While on her way to work late Saturday night, Diondra Evans said she noticed what appeared to be an unmarked black Chevy Impala following her for several minutes.
It’s Official! Isle Of Capri Becomes The Horseshoe Casino
Since August of 2020 when hurricane Laura destroyed the Isle of Capri casino, the resort has been closed. The hurricane not only damaged the hotels but it dislodged the riverboat from the dock too. If you can remember, the Isle Of Capri boat ended up underneath the I-10 bridge in...
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU
This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
