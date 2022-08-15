Porch pirate being sought by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate who stole packages on Everett Road near Pleasant View Jr. High School.

The suspected thief is described as a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt, and black shorts. She is driving a bluish/green SUV.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone knows who this woman is, has seen the vehicle, or knows anything about the crime, call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (719) 583-6250 or remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com . Please reference the Everett Road theft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.