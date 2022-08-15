ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Porch pirate being sought by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

By Brett Yager
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate who stole packages on Everett Road near Pleasant View Jr. High School.

The suspected thief is described as a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt, and black shorts. She is driving a bluish/green SUV.

If anyone knows who this woman is, has seen the vehicle, or knows anything about the crime, call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (719) 583-6250 or remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com . Please reference the Everett Road theft.

