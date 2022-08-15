Read full article on original website
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRancho Cucamonga, CA
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
easyreadernews.com
KO’d: Jon Schwartz was a beloved Manhattan Beach chiropractor with a passion for boxing
Friends suspect his boxing led to him taking his life. Dr. Jon Schwartz had a chiropractic office in Manhattan Beach for approximately three decades, and treated thousands of patients over the years. Few of them knew that for much of that time he was also living another life. In that one he was a skilled gym boxer who sparred with countless opponents, including professionals.
Kobe Bryant photos trial: LA fire captain admits showing graphic photos at awards gala cocktail hour
In court, an L.A. County fire captain said he showed some photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Teaspoon Opening Six New Sites in Los Angeles
The company is planning to expand throughout most of California
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to Yelp
When the craving for all you can eat sushi strikes (which is often), we've got you covered with this list of affordable sushi buffets in Los Angeles. Find the best places for a sushi AYCE buffet in LA / image: Adobe - LELA modify.
outlooknewspapers.com
I Love L.A. — Mostly
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I think we can all agree that watermelon — slushied in a blender, then served with a sprig of mint and a splash of gin — is the best icy alms we can offer ourselves on soft summer nights.
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Native Earns Highest Little League Honors
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale native Jenny Dalton-Hill will be the seventh woman enshrined in the Little League Hall of Excellence later this month. A mother of three and a broadcaster for ESPN, Dalton-Hill has enjoyed a tremendous softball and baseball career...
spectrumnews1.com
OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
outlooknewspapers.com
Boosters Get Their Kicks at Opening Night Party
The San Marino High School Football Booster Club’s annual “kickoff party” on Saturday night was a well-attended affair at the home of Erin and Brent Bilvado. The soiree included fresh-prepared Mexican food and a terrific dessert assortment, much of which was home-made by team parents. Earlier that...
spectrumnews1.com
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
palisadesnews.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
grimygoods.com
6 Must-See Concerts in Los Angeles – Aug. 15-22, 2022
In the latter half of August, Los Angeles will host a number of events featuring legendary as well as rising performers. There will be a plethora of fantastic possibilities to catch live music in Los Angeles during the second half of August. Whether you’re looking to spend nothing at all or want to splash out on an extravagant evening, there are plenty of fantastic concerts available at costs that won’t break the bank this season. You can enjoy wild performances at these Los Angeles concerts we’ve recommended below. Here are 6 Must-See Concerts in LA that you shouldn’t miss this month!
shescatchingflights.com
The 10 Top Places to Go Alone in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has become a mecca for tourists from around the world. It’s also becoming a popular destination for locals looking for something new. But with so many choices, how do you find the perfect place to visit alone?. There are tons of great spots to visit solo in...
toddrickallen.com
Kalaveras Coming To MDR, And Just About Everywhere…
Cantina Urbana Kalaveras is sure having a moment. They recently opened their location in Santa Monica. Now a reader spotted a banner up on the old Jerry’s Deli in Marina del Rey that says they are taking over the long-troubled space at 13181 Mindanao. And that’s not the end of the story: They are planning a major expansion across SoCal. Besides their current eight outposts, their website lists no less than 13 new locations in the works including Burbank, North Hollywood, and Long Beach. Kalaveras offers an immersive El Dia de Los Muertos celebratory fast/casual concept with “Latin American culinary classics” and a focus on mixology. (Thanks Jennifer!)
UCLA Football Tight End Mike Martinez No Longer With Program
The Bruins' top blocking tight end missed most of 2021 with a leg injury, but returned to the practice field for spring camp.
Mulholland mystery: 600-pound steel safe pulled from Los Angeles canyon
LOS ANGELES — A massive steel safe was hauled up the side of a canyon in Hollywood Hills, but the safe’s contents and how it wound up at the bottom of the canyon, are a mystery. The Los Angeles Fire Department used heavy rescue equipment to pull two...
