In the latter half of August, Los Angeles will host a number of events featuring legendary as well as rising performers. There will be a plethora of fantastic possibilities to catch live music in Los Angeles during the second half of August. Whether you’re looking to spend nothing at all or want to splash out on an extravagant evening, there are plenty of fantastic concerts available at costs that won’t break the bank this season. You can enjoy wild performances at these Los Angeles concerts we’ve recommended below. Here are 6 Must-See Concerts in LA that you shouldn’t miss this month!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO