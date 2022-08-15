ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

palisadesnews.com

Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

KO’d: Jon Schwartz was a beloved Manhattan Beach chiropractor with a passion for boxing

Friends suspect his boxing led to him taking his life. Dr. Jon Schwartz had a chiropractic office in Manhattan Beach for approximately three decades, and treated thousands of patients over the years. Few of them knew that for much of that time he was also living another life. In that one he was a skilled gym boxer who sparred with countless opponents, including professionals.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

I Love L.A. — Mostly

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I think we can all agree that watermelon — slushied in a blender, then served with a sprig of mint and a splash of gin — is the best icy alms we can offer ourselves on soft summer nights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Native Earns Highest Little League Honors

First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale native Jenny Dalton-Hill will be the seventh woman enshrined in the Little League Hall of Excellence later this month. A mother of three and a broadcaster for ESPN, Dalton-Hill has enjoyed a tremendous softball and baseball career...
GLENDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Boosters Get Their Kicks at Opening Night Party

The San Marino High School Football Booster Club’s annual “kickoff party” on Saturday night was a well-attended affair at the home of Erin and Brent Bilvado. The soiree included fresh-prepared Mexican food and a terrific dessert assortment, much of which was home-made by team parents. Earlier that...
SAN MARINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
GLENDALE, CA
palisadesnews.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space

It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
grimygoods.com

6 Must-See Concerts in Los Angeles – Aug. 15-22, 2022

In the latter half of August, Los Angeles will host a number of events featuring legendary as well as rising performers. There will be a plethora of fantastic possibilities to catch live music in Los Angeles during the second half of August. Whether you’re looking to spend nothing at all or want to splash out on an extravagant evening, there are plenty of fantastic concerts available at costs that won’t break the bank this season. You can enjoy wild performances at these Los Angeles concerts we’ve recommended below. Here are 6 Must-See Concerts in LA that you shouldn’t miss this month!
LOS ANGELES, CA
shescatchingflights.com

The 10 Top Places to Go Alone in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has become a mecca for tourists from around the world. It’s also becoming a popular destination for locals looking for something new. But with so many choices, how do you find the perfect place to visit alone?. There are tons of great spots to visit solo in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
toddrickallen.com

Kalaveras Coming To MDR, And Just About Everywhere…

Cantina Urbana Kalaveras is sure having a moment. They recently opened their location in Santa Monica. Now a reader spotted a banner up on the old Jerry’s Deli in Marina del Rey that says they are taking over the long-troubled space at 13181 Mindanao. And that’s not the end of the story: They are planning a major expansion across SoCal. Besides their current eight outposts, their website lists no less than 13 new locations in the works including Burbank, North Hollywood, and Long Beach. Kalaveras offers an immersive El Dia de Los Muertos celebratory fast/casual concept with “Latin American culinary classics” and a focus on mixology. (Thanks Jennifer!)
MARINA DEL REY, CA

