Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair. Bailey originally called the city […]
Pritzker Commits To Two Debates With Bailey
Governor JB Pritzker says he has agreed to two debates with opponent Darren Bailey this fall. Pritzker’s campaign says the governor will take part in an October 4th debate jointly sponsored by Illinois State University and AARP. Pritzker calls it a “unique, intergenerational forum.” Two weeks later, on Tuesday, October 18th, Pritzker will participate in a Chicago debate put on by WGN-TV. Both events will be broadcast statewide.
The Mincing Rascals 8.17.22: Liz Cheney, Naperville gun ban, and Chicago’s mayoral race
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago and Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW. This week, the Rascals discuss last night’s primary in Wyoming and Rep. Liz Cheney losing to a Trump-backed candidate. Eric is nostalgic for the old Republican party. Darren Bailey’s running mate Stephanie Trussell’s old social media posts surfaced this week. Should 5-year-old social media posts matter when choosing a candidate? The Rascals talk about the Naperville city council voting to ban the sale of assault rifles. Will this make a difference in reducing gun violence? What’s the latest on the FBI seizing documents from the estate of former President Trump? Another Chicago City Council member threw their hat into the ring to challenge Mayor Lightfoot. What does Heather think of Ald. Sophia King’s chances? And finally, is anybody in the mood for crudités?
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
Construction on Obama Presidential Center in Chicago takes a collaborative effort
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drive by the site of the Obama Presidential Center and it's fair to say that it's not exactly looking presidential right now.Crews are almost a year into construction but not much can be seen from the street.That's because a lot of concrete work is happening underground first. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us behind the construction gates for a unique tale of teamwork. "This is really an amazing job site," said Stephanie Hickman, walking with CBS 2 along the perimeter of what will become the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.Hickman, CEO of Trice Construction, never imagined...
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
How eviction works in Cook County
For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker’s cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
Chicago Schools Started Removing Police Two Years Ago. What’s Happened Since?
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. For years, Chicago parent Maria Toribio heard countless stories of school officials quick to call police to deal with minor disciplinary issues. She worried these police interactions would follow students into adulthood and criminalize them. “Instead of helping...
Toppers Pizza Coming to Chicagoland with Three New Sites
The company will open new locations in Waukegan and Libertyville in 2024
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
After Naperville bans assault-style weapons, another suburb considers similar action
NAPERVILLE (CBS) – The sale of assault-style weapons will soon be banned in Naperville.The Naperville City Council passed a strict new gun control ordinance in a late night vote on Tuesday following hours of debate. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look at what it means and whether it will have a ripple effect in other suburbs.Come Jan. 1, 2023, the just-passed ordinance will ban the sale of AR-15s and similar rifles like the ones sold at Range USA gun stores.It's an idea that frustrates customers like Jimmy Horvath who was at the Naperville location."I think the whole idea on...
Oak Park Trustee Walker-Peddakotla resigns
Arti Walker-Peddakotla has resigned as Oak Park village trustee, citing stress-related health concerns related to her job as an elected official. Walker-Peddakotla, wrote that she is recovering from a recent hysterectomy, handed in her notice Aug. 18, effective immediately. In a statement sent to Wednesday Journal and posted to her...
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
Teacher shortage has Noble Charter Schools lowering standards for full-time substitutes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As kids head back to class, many schools are opening their doors without enough teachers. According to an EdWeek Research Center survey, 72% of school districts nationwide do not have enough applicants to fill open teaching positions. The shortage has one charter school group in Chicago recruiting substitutes, with no experience required.One week and counting before their 18 campuses open their doors for the new school year, Noble Charter Schools are looking for a full year subs, but their job posting doesn't require a bachelor's degree or a teaching license, and that concerns some education experts.The Noble...
