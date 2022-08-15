The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago and Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW. This week, the Rascals discuss last night’s primary in Wyoming and Rep. Liz Cheney losing to a Trump-backed candidate. Eric is nostalgic for the old Republican party. Darren Bailey’s running mate Stephanie Trussell’s old social media posts surfaced this week. Should 5-year-old social media posts matter when choosing a candidate? The Rascals talk about the Naperville city council voting to ban the sale of assault rifles. Will this make a difference in reducing gun violence? What’s the latest on the FBI seizing documents from the estate of former President Trump? Another Chicago City Council member threw their hat into the ring to challenge Mayor Lightfoot. What does Heather think of Ald. Sophia King’s chances? And finally, is anybody in the mood for crudités?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO