Sherrard, IL

Woman arrested for animal cruelty, 198 dogs recovered

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

A woman from Sherrard is facing animal cruelty charges after Mercer County Animal Control officers removed nearly 200 dogs from her property.

Mercer County Animal Control began an investigation into an animal welfare complaint in rural Sherrard on August 12. A search warrant was executed on the property and 198 dogs were recovered. Deputies arrested Karen Plambeck, age 59 of rural Sherrard, on a Mercer County arrest warrant for Aggravated Animal Cruelty. She was transported to the Mercer County Jail where she later posted bond of $25,000.

The resources required for such an investigation are immense. Mercer County Animal Control is focusing all of their resources and time to care for and find places to accept and care for these dogs. They will release additional information when time allows. This is an ongoing investigation and the Mercer County Animal Control is not asking for public volunteers at this point.

“Mercer County Animal Control wants to thank everyone who has volunteered to help up to this point. A special thanks to All Animal Healthcare of Aledo and Yerkey Vet Services of Viola for their help providing care and personnel to help with this investigation and recovery,” they said in a press release.

Monetary donations to offset the costs may be mailed directly to:

MCAC

PO Box 188

Aledo, IL 61231

Dog food donations may be dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office lobby 24 hours a day. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is located at 906 SW Third Street in Aledo.

