ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: State Police Investigate Crash in City of Rochester

On August 19, 2022, the suspect involved in the pursuit, Kron C. Hathaway, age 21, was arraigned bedside at Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn on the charges of. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. (3) counts of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

3 teens arrested on burglary charges

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
GREECE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
City
Sodus, NY
Newark, NY
Crime & Safety
Williamson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Williamson, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
nyspnews.com

Troopers in Wolcott arrest an Ontario resident for Felony DWI.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Wolcott responded to a suspicious vehicle on Wilson Road in the town of Huron. Brian D. Smith, age 35, of Ontario, was subsequently arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
WOLCOTT, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Geneva resident for Petit Larceny.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo responded to a larceny complaint at the Kwik Fill in the town of Waterloo. Michael Vandemortel, age 66, of Geneva, was subsequently arrested for Petit Larceny and a traffic violation. All charges are returnable to the Town of Waterloo Court on...
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail
WHEC TV-10

Police arrest man for shooting of two women at birthday party

Travis Collier, 34, faces two counts of assault and weapons charges. A Rochester Police Department investigation identified him as a suspect after the shooting on Child Street near Jay Street. Both victims, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her late teens, survived that shooting. On Thursday, officers...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WETM 18 News

Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
BATH, NY
localsyr.com

Fulton man arrested for man’s death

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man. Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries. Foster died Monday, August 15 from those...
FULTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Man Accused of Choking Deputy Sheriff

A Steuben County man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly choked a deputy sheriff. 50-year-old Kris Calkins, of Campbell, is charged with intentionally attacking, choking, and injuring the unidentified deputy as the deputy was serving as a peacekeeper on Parker Road in Campbell. In addition to assault,...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Palmyra resident for DWI.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons observed a vehicle speeding on State Route 31 in the town of Palmyra. Joseph A. Brown, age 43, of Palmyra, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
PALMYRA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Fairport resident for Felony Driving While Intoxicated and Felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, troopers from SP Williamson responded to a suspicious incident on Quaker Road in the town of Macedon. Justin T. Romagnola, age 36, of Fairport, was arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and traffic violations. He was transported to Wayne County...
FAIRPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy