Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: State Police Investigate Crash in City of Rochester
On August 19, 2022, the suspect involved in the pursuit, Kron C. Hathaway, age 21, was arraigned bedside at Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn on the charges of. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. (3) counts of...
Rochester police make arrest in Child St. shooting
According to officials, the man was identified as the suspected shooter that left two women hospitalized on the afternoon hours of August 11.
WHEC TV-10
3 teens arrested on burglary charges
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
nyspnews.com
Troopers in Wolcott arrest an Ontario resident for Felony DWI.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Wolcott responded to a suspicious vehicle on Wilson Road in the town of Huron. Brian D. Smith, age 35, of Ontario, was subsequently arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Geneva resident for Petit Larceny.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo responded to a larceny complaint at the Kwik Fill in the town of Waterloo. Michael Vandemortel, age 66, of Geneva, was subsequently arrested for Petit Larceny and a traffic violation. All charges are returnable to the Town of Waterloo Court on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office warns about thefts from cars
Anything of value should not be left inside a vehicle while no one's inside, the Sheriff's Office advises.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Man Charged in Crash that Hospitalizes Two Adults, 2-Day-Old Baby
UPDATE: Charges are now filed against the man who police say refused to pull over for troopers and caused a crash that injured two adults and a 2-day-old baby. 21-year-old Kron Hathaway faces assault and weapons charges. Police say Hathaway fled a traffic stop on Bay Street at around 5...
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for shooting of two women at birthday party
Travis Collier, 34, faces two counts of assault and weapons charges. A Rochester Police Department investigation identified him as a suspect after the shooting on Child Street near Jay Street. Both victims, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her late teens, survived that shooting. On Thursday, officers...
RPD searching for attempted bank robbery suspect seek public help
The man pictured above is suspected of entering the bank around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and is wanted for attempted robbery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
4 hospitalized after police chase and crash on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday. According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car. Investigators said a […]
2-day-old infant among 3 injured after police chase, crash on N. Goodman St. in Rochester
According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car.
localsyr.com
Fulton man arrested for man’s death
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man. Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries. Foster died Monday, August 15 from those...
FL Radio Group
Steuben County Man Accused of Choking Deputy Sheriff
A Steuben County man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly choked a deputy sheriff. 50-year-old Kris Calkins, of Campbell, is charged with intentionally attacking, choking, and injuring the unidentified deputy as the deputy was serving as a peacekeeper on Parker Road in Campbell. In addition to assault,...
cnycentral.com
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Palmyra resident for DWI.
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons observed a vehicle speeding on State Route 31 in the town of Palmyra. Joseph A. Brown, age 43, of Palmyra, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Fairport resident for Felony Driving While Intoxicated and Felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, troopers from SP Williamson responded to a suspicious incident on Quaker Road in the town of Macedon. Justin T. Romagnola, age 36, of Fairport, was arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and traffic violations. He was transported to Wayne County...
Comments / 0