Hunts Point, WA

idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Hunts Point, WA
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
#Lake Washington
The Stranger

Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries

From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Brush Fire Threatens Pierce County WA as Hot, Dry Weather Lingers

Firefighters expressed their worries about the possibility of Pierce County, Washington, having to face a brush fire threat as the region continues to sizzle in the hot and dry weather. Local fire departments are uneasy due to the rising fire risk as Pierce County has warmed up throughout August. According...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
seattlemet.com

How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle

The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer

Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
SEATTLE, WA

