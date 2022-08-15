Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
Seattle hiker’s body recovered from steep fall east of Snoqualmie Pass
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Two days after launching their search for a man in his mid-20s who was reported missing near Snoqualmie Pass, Kittitas County search parties recovered his body from what appeared to be a fatal fall. As announced by the Kittitas County Sheriff, 24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero of Seattle...
65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
The Stranger
Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries
From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
natureworldnews.com
Brush Fire Threatens Pierce County WA as Hot, Dry Weather Lingers
Firefighters expressed their worries about the possibility of Pierce County, Washington, having to face a brush fire threat as the region continues to sizzle in the hot and dry weather. Local fire departments are uneasy due to the rising fire risk as Pierce County has warmed up throughout August. According...
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
seattlemet.com
How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle
The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
KOMO News
Hot, dry weather spurs Red Flag warning as fire danger mounts for Washington counties
SEATTLE — The forecast this week calls for very hot and dry conditions across many areas of the state, prompting the National Weather Service to issue new fire warnings for much of Western Washington. The Red Flag warning starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. and extends through 10 p.m. Thursday.
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
KING-5
King County pollution cleanup aims to restore habitat at a vital location for salmon
SEATTLE — The King County Solid Waste Division has embarked on a major pollution removal and remediation project in the hopes of providing better conditions for salmon. The project is on the lower Duwamish Waterway at the southwest corner of Harbor Island. "This is part of a large effort...
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
