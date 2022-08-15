Read full article on original website
Clearfield County DA receives opioid litigation settlement
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following more than two years of litigation, Clearfield County District Attorney (DA) Ryan Sayers announced that his office will be receiving $561,000 from his opioid lawsuit. The proceeds from the lawsuit, which was against certain companies that were involved in driving the opioid crisis, will be distributed from a trust […]
Strawberry Fields to turn vacated property on West Beaver Avenue into ‘Fairweather Lodge’
Their new program will replace the House of Care, which dissolved last year after “insurmountable challenges.”
Stalemate: funding the Walker Township Fire Company
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “When somebody dials 911, they’re having the worst day of their life potentially,” Chris Harter, president of the Walker Township Fire Company said. “It would be a shame if we’re not able to get there to help them because of finances.” Harter said this is the reality the fire company […]
Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
Blair Co. increasing security to courtrooms and offices
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County. The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges. This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are primarily funded through grants from the […]
Walker Twp. Fire Company Meeting
A contentious public meeting was held this evening in Centre County discussing fire protection and rescue services for the Walker Township community. The Supervisor’s meeting was held at the volunteer fire company’s main station in Hublersburg. And the meeting was packed. Walker Township and its volunteer fire company...
Traffic pattern to switch on Route 22 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday, August 17 that traffic patterns will switch during the rehabilitation project on Route 22. The switch will happen on Wednesday, August 24. The rehabilitation project included several interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County. On Wednesday, the […]
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
State College Police Department requests public assistance in finding alleged theft suspects
The State College Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying three alleged theft suspects, according to a press release. According to the release, on July 26 at approximately 9:51 p.m. three men were allegedly involved in a theft from the Skill Machines inside of the Nittany MinitMart at 106 North Atherton St.
Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’
Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
‘Excited that I get to represent my community.’ Centre Hall teen crowned Grange Fair Queen
Five contestants took part in Wednesday’s competition.
Amazon delivery station officially opens in Lycoming County
MONTGOMERY, Pa. — From a closure to new beginnings in Lycoming County, the official grand opening of a new Amazon delivery station was held near Montgomery. Since May, more than 300,00 packages have gone through the facility in Clinton Township. It's essentially the final stop for packages before they...
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post
A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
Missing Juniata County woman found
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a missing woman in Juniata County has been found and is safe. No other information was released.
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Work Zone on I-80 in Union Township
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Tuesday evening in a work zone on Interstate 80 in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred within a construction zone on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 107.0 mile marker, in Union Township, Clearfield County, around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
Recently opened Amazon facility looks to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Montgomery, Pa. — The new Amazon facility on 776 Saegers Station Road, Montgomery has recently opened and provides “last mile delivery” in the area. "Last mile delivery," according to Ron Boatswan, the facilities operations manager, means that the new center is the last stop for a package before it gets to the customer. The facility's delivery radius goes as far north as Liberty in Tioga County and south to Selinsgrove...
State College restaurant owner charged with felony theft, allegedly withheld $500k in sales tax
She faces 13 felony counts of theft, as well as 26 misdemeanors.
Construction work rescheduled for Route 322
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Overnight milling work for Route 322 near Philipsburg has been rescheduled to start at a later date. The contractor plans to complete overnight milling and initial paving operations between Pleasant Hill Road and the Railroad/Centre Street intersection from Tuesday, August 23, through Thursday, August 25. Crews will work 6:00 PM […]
