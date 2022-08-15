Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Furillostar Is the Future 'IYKYK'jzonazariFlint, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
The Oakland Press
Car enthusiasts, vintage rides converge on Woodward for annual Dream Cruise
Since the very first Dream Cruise event in 1995, when founder Nelson House and a group of volunteers aimed to relive and recreate the nostalgic heydays of the ’50s and ’60s when Motor City steel roamed Woodward Avenue, the Cruise has become one of Michigan’s most popular and highly anticipated summer events.
Motorcyclist dies after speeding, crashing around curve on I-96 in Wayne County, troopers say
One woman is dead after troopers say she crashed her motorcycle and hit a median wall on I-96 in Detroit Wednesday evening. Michigan State Police said the freeway was shut down near Evergreen for nearly three hours
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
fox2detroit.com
90-year-old Macomb County man 'exhilarated' after winning $250K Michigan Lottery Keno prize
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County man said he was exhilarated when the Michigan Lottery office confirmed he won $250,000 playing Keno. "I play a variety of Lottery games, but Keno has been my favorite game to play lately," he said. "I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my Keno tickets."
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
abc12.com
Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe alcohol was factor in West Bloomfield motorcycle crash
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in West Bloomfield Township. Officials announced around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) that Orchard Lake Road was being shut down from the north side of Gateway Plaza to 14 Mile Road due to a crash.
lakeorionreview.com
Clothes Closet officially opens
In the sweltering heat of last Wednesday afternoon, members of the community gathered behind the Oxford Free Methodist Church for a good old-fashioned ribbon cutting. Hosted by both the Oxford and Orion chambers commerce, the ribbon cutting was for Love INC’s (Love In the Name of Christ) Clothes Closet. Love INC provides resources and services to people in order to meet ongoing needs that are not currently being met by other agencies or organization.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash at China Township intersection
CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 29-year-old Clay Township man was killed and two other men were injured in a crash in China Township. The crash happened at 3:58 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15) in the area of Puttygut Road and Wadhams Road in China Township. Police said a Chrysler...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Pure evil’: Dog found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven has already raised around $5,000 to help the dog, but they expect the treatments will cost between $10,000 to $15,000 total.
candgnews.com
Controversy on Middle Straits Lake
WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 19 and beyond
• 313 Presents launches limited run podcast “Hello, Pine Knob”: In honor of Pine Knob Music Theatre’s historic 50th anniversary, the miniseries will release weekly episodes focusing on the venue’s history, hosted by award-winning Detroit area music and entertainment journalist Gary Graff, 313Presents.com. On sale now.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Waterford Kettering at Holly boys soccer
The Holly Bronchos defeated the Waterford Kettering Captains 2-0 in the match played on Thursday August 18, 2022 at Holly High School.
The Oakland Press
Holly Bronchos shut out Waterford Kettering in season-opening win
HOLLY — The host Holly Bronchos opened up the 2022 season with a 2-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Thursday night. “I’m proud of the way they played,” Bronchos head coach Darius Reynolds said. “I told them I wanted them to play with heart. I wanted them to play together, and that’s what you saw out there. So I’m happy with the way they played, and I’m happy to come out with a win.”
