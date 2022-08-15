ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Thousands of teaching positions remain vacant as the country faces teacher shortage

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TVmM_0hIA7nMH00

When the school year starts on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Public Schools will join districts across Florida in opening the school year with unfilled teaching spots. The state of Florida has an estimated 8,000 open teaching positions.

To help fill the positions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a new bill that would allow military veterans to teach with no degree.

According to the National Education Association, there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers nationally.

In Illinois, 88% of school districts surveyed have a shortage. A survey from the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association found that Arizona has more than 2,200 teacher vacancies.

Espiritu Charter School System in Phoenix, Arizona, is struggling to find teachers for their 1,000 students, said CEO Armando Ruiz.

"Right now, you can't hire enough teachers in Arizona, you're going to have to go out there and find teachers wherever they are, wherever they are in whatever part of the world they may be," Ruiz told CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez.

The need for teachers has Ruiz looking abroad to hire a third of the charter system's teachers, including language arts teacher Sandra Caicedo, who is from Bogota, Colombia. Caicedo said she feels the children are enjoying the new experience as well.

"They have a lot of curiosities about teachers that come from other places," she said.

But some see the nation's teacher shortfall as less of a shortage and more of a failure to improve salaries and working conditions.

Jason Hammond is president of the International Alliance Group, an organization that helps place teachers from abroad in U.S. schools through a J1 visa. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic made it harder to fill vacant positions.

"The pandemic has exacerbated the current situation and shortage. There are many contributing factors to that. Of course, teachers continue to be lower paid than other professionals with the same amount of education and responsibility levels," said Hammond.

While Hammond believes the cultural exchange is a benefit to schools that use it, it's not meant to be a remedy for the problem altogether and visas are only good for three to five years.

This is why Manilyn Narca, a chemistry teacher in Osceola Public Schools in Florida, is entering her final year here before returning to the Philippines

"I'm so thankful even if it's a short-term stay, I'm so thankful to be exposed to the broad American culture and society and also be able to also bring with me my own background from the country where I came from," she said. "It's been great."

Comments / 3

Related
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Miami-dade County, FL
Education
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Government
thewestsidegazette.com

Freedom ain’t free and neither is Safety in BCPS

Reorganizing a company as large as BCPS can have its challenges, but Super Cartwright just makes it look so grossly unfair. I was disappointed, but not at all surprised to learn that a correction had to be made to the Spanish version of the Referendum. Ballots have been printed and early voting has begun, yet someone at Broward Schools (of course, not Cartwright as she has a history of pointing the finger of blame to someone else) failed to ensure the language was correct on the ballot; therefore, a correction has been created. But, how will voters be informed?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Slavery in Florida Lost Black History

The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC Miami

Early Learning Coalition Provides Financial Assistance for Outside School Care to Families in Need

School is back in session, which means many parents who are busy with work or even school themselves might need to find someone to watch their kids while they're busy. Through the Early Learning Center’s School Readiness Program, parents could maybe be eligible for high-quality childcare and early learning support. This is also the first time in 20 years that ELC does not have a waitlist.
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Incompetence and neglect of duty’: Grand jury wants 4 current Broward School Board members removed

A long-awaited grand jury report that focused on mismanagement within Broward schools recommended Gov. Ron DeSantis remove five School Board members, four of whom still are on the board. One of those, Rosalind Osgood, has already left the School Board and is now serving as a state senator. The others recommended for removal are Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
STUART, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Visas#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Miami

Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
MIAMI, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
79K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy