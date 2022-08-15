ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Why Is Tesla Splitting Its Stock? It Boils Down to Perception

Weeks after Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk teased a potential share buyback, the company is preparing for a stock split. The three-for-one stock split will lock in for investors who have bought in by Wednesday, Aug. 17, leaving folks with a higher number of shares at a lower per-share price, but an equivalent market value.
MarketRealist

These 5 REIT Stocks May Make a Difference in Your Portfolio

About 83 percent of financial advisers recommend REITs to their clients, according to a Chatham Partners study. With the majority of financial advisers supporting real estate investment, it means that it may be worth having exposure to REIT stocks in your portfolio. What are the best REIT stocks for investors in 2022?
MarketRealist

Graphex Group Limited Faces Uplisting — What Investors Should Know

The Hong Kong-based graphite producer Graphex Group Limited (OTC:GRFXY) is uplisting its stock from the OTC (over-the-counter) markets to the New York Stock Exchange. What’s to come for Graphex stock and its investors? Here are the Graphex uplisting details, plus whether you should buy OTC stock now, wait, or hold out entirely.
MarketRealist

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Falls After Investor Ryan Cohen Files to Sell Stake

Bed Bath & Beyond share prices reached a five-month high on Aug. 16 after prices soared out of nowhere. Those gains would be short-lived as activist investor Ryan Cohen may be potentially selling his stake in the company. This also comes after one of Bed Bath & Beyond’s top investors sold his stake in the company. The investor who sold his shares happens to be a 20-year-old college student.
MarketRealist

Are Buffer ETFs Worth a Place in Your Portfolio? Limit Downside

The current economic and financial environment is very uncertain. Amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates, investors are looking for ways to protect against the downside in the market. One of the more creative options for navigating this volatile market could be buffer ETFs. So, what are buffer ETFs?. Article...
MarketRealist

How to Invest in Annuities the Right Way — Timing, Explained

An annuity is a financial product that provides guaranteed monthly payments to the investor. An annuity may be the investment you need to add to your portfolio now. How do you invest in annuities? When is the best time to invest in annuities?. Article continues below advertisement. Many people purchase...
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
MarketRealist

When Was the Last Global Recession? What to Expect in 2022

Recession fears have been rising in many economies, especially in the developed world. The use of the term “recession” in U.S. Federal Reserve’s communications has increased while the U.K. Central Bank has also warned of a recession. The Chinese economy — now the world’s second-largest economy — is in trouble too, raising fears of a global recession. When was the last global recession and are we headed towards one in 2022?
MarketRealist

State-Owned Chinese Stocks Are Delisting From U.S. Exchanges

A strict Chinese business market and a lack of transparency in U.S.-traded Chinese financials have resulted in hundreds of tickers facing delisting. However, some of these stocks are taking things into their own hands and applying for delisting before anyone gets the chance to give them the boot. Article continues...
