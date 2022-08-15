Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is Tesla Splitting Its Stock? It Boils Down to Perception
Weeks after Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk teased a potential share buyback, the company is preparing for a stock split. The three-for-one stock split will lock in for investors who have bought in by Wednesday, Aug. 17, leaving folks with a higher number of shares at a lower per-share price, but an equivalent market value.
These 5 REIT Stocks May Make a Difference in Your Portfolio
About 83 percent of financial advisers recommend REITs to their clients, according to a Chatham Partners study. With the majority of financial advisers supporting real estate investment, it means that it may be worth having exposure to REIT stocks in your portfolio. What are the best REIT stocks for investors in 2022?
Graphex Group Limited Faces Uplisting — What Investors Should Know
The Hong Kong-based graphite producer Graphex Group Limited (OTC:GRFXY) is uplisting its stock from the OTC (over-the-counter) markets to the New York Stock Exchange. What’s to come for Graphex stock and its investors? Here are the Graphex uplisting details, plus whether you should buy OTC stock now, wait, or hold out entirely.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Falls After Investor Ryan Cohen Files to Sell Stake
Bed Bath & Beyond share prices reached a five-month high on Aug. 16 after prices soared out of nowhere. Those gains would be short-lived as activist investor Ryan Cohen may be potentially selling his stake in the company. This also comes after one of Bed Bath & Beyond’s top investors sold his stake in the company. The investor who sold his shares happens to be a 20-year-old college student.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Buffer ETFs Worth a Place in Your Portfolio? Limit Downside
The current economic and financial environment is very uncertain. Amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates, investors are looking for ways to protect against the downside in the market. One of the more creative options for navigating this volatile market could be buffer ETFs. So, what are buffer ETFs?. Article...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Boom Supersonic Lands a Massive Jet Order, Doesn't Have Stock
Boom Supersonic has landed a massive 20 supersonic jet order from American Airlines, which is the largest airline company in the U.S. Does Boom Supersonic have stock and is it publicly traded? Here’s what we know about the company. Article continues below advertisement. The aviation industry has rebounded sharply...
How to Invest in Annuities the Right Way — Timing, Explained
An annuity is a financial product that provides guaranteed monthly payments to the investor. An annuity may be the investment you need to add to your portfolio now. How do you invest in annuities? When is the best time to invest in annuities?. Article continues below advertisement. Many people purchase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
When Was the Last Global Recession? What to Expect in 2022
Recession fears have been rising in many economies, especially in the developed world. The use of the term “recession” in U.S. Federal Reserve’s communications has increased while the U.K. Central Bank has also warned of a recession. The Chinese economy — now the world’s second-largest economy — is in trouble too, raising fears of a global recession. When was the last global recession and are we headed towards one in 2022?
State-Owned Chinese Stocks Are Delisting From U.S. Exchanges
A strict Chinese business market and a lack of transparency in U.S.-traded Chinese financials have resulted in hundreds of tickers facing delisting. However, some of these stocks are taking things into their own hands and applying for delisting before anyone gets the chance to give them the boot. Article continues...
Don’t Wait for the Housing Market Crash, It Might Not Happen
The U.S. housing market remained red hot for the last two years. Recently, it has started showing signs of weakness. As the U.S. economy is also cooling down and the odds of a recession are rising, people have speculated whether the housing market could also crash. When is the housing market expected to crash?
Investors Hope for a Trend Reversal, May Just Be a Bear Market Bounce
Stocks, crypto, and commodities have seen price increases for the last few weeks now. Some investors hope that the financial market crashes are over. However, others claim that this is simply just a bear market bounce. What is a bear market bounce and what does it mean for investors?. Article...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Warns of “Something Worse” Than a Recession
The recession bells are ringing in the U.S. The Fed’s communications using the term “recession” have risen while the U.K. Central Bank has given similar warnings. Many noted economists and experts have also been discussing a recession. Recently, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also warned of a recession.
Saudi Aramco Is the World’s Most Profitable Publicly Traded Company
Saudi Aramco released its earnings for the second quarter of 2022 and posted a net profit of $48.4 billion, which took its first half of 2022 net profits to $88 billion. Is Aramco publicly traded and can you invest in the company?. Article continues below advertisement. Let's put Aramco’s profits...
How Successful Investors Know What Stocks to Buy — Simple Strategies
Investors often weigh a variety of factors when selecting the best stocks to buy. As a result, some may favor EV stocks and cannabis stocks, while others may be drawn to natural gas stocks and crypto stocks. How do you know what stocks to buy now?. Article continues below advertisement.
Innovative Eyewear's IPO Is Expected to Raise More Than $7 Million
The smart eyewear company Innovative Eyewear, Inc., which markets under the brand Lucyd, is going public on August 15, 2022. The stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “LUCY” and “LUCYW,” reports Yahoo, and the offering is expected to close on Aug. 17.
What Does Activist Investor ValueAct Want from The New York Times?
The activist investment firm ValueAct has snagged a nearly 7 percent stake in The New York Times (NYT). The firm intends to push the legacy publication towards more revenue and profit. As for what that might look like, the logistics are up in the air, but ValueAct is zeroing in on the company’s subscriptions.
EV Tax Credit Set to Change After the Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The law makes sweeping changes to the country’s fight against climate change while also increasing the minimum corporate tax rate to 15 percent. The EV (electric vehicle) tax credit system is also set to change. Article continues below...
Tomatoes and Ketchup Could Remain in Short Supply — Here's Why
U.S. consumers aren't new to shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath interrupted supply chains to a large extent. Add natural forces to it, and you get a perfect recipe for a prolonged shortage. Tomatoes are seeing such a shortage in the U.S. currently. What is causing the tomato shortage in 2022?
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0